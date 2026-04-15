Rita Starritt, MD to Appear on America’s Best Doctors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rita Starritt, MD, a physician and clinic founder specializing in wellness and medical weight loss, is set to appear on America’s Best Doctors TV, where she will share insights on evidence-based, patient-forward care and holistic approaches to health optimization.America’s Best Doctors is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their personal and professional journeys, expertise, and impact on patient care. Viewers can learn more on the show’s website In her episode, Starritt will explore strategies for integrating medical science with personalized wellness and aesthetics to achieve sustainable results. She breaks down how combining metabolic health expertise with a holistic, patient-centered approach can improve long-term outcomes and confidence.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of how thoughtful medical care and modern wellness strategies intersect to support measurable, lasting health improvements.Rita Starritt’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasbestdoctorstv.com/rita-starritt-md63914775

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