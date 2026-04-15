Printify Hosts Successful Dallas Sellers Club and Launches TikTok Shop Mentorship Program

Dallas Sellers Club Event by Printify

A one-day event uniting eCommerce founders, experts, and platform leaders to turn early success into structured, repeatable growth systems.

It’s not about more tactics, it’s about building systems that actually scale. What we saw in Dallas was a room full of sellers ready to move beyond one-off wins and build something repeatable.” — David Hooker, Head of Brand at Printify

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printify successfully concluded The Dallas Sellers Club on April 9, a high-impact, one-day event that brought together eCommerce entrepreneurs, industry experts, and platform leaders to focus on one core objective: turning early traction into scalable, repeatable growth systems.Hosted at the Printful Dallas facility and streamed globally, the free event delivered hands-on sessions, real-world frameworks, and actionable strategies for Shopify and TikTok Shop sellers navigating the challenges of scaling.From Ideas to Systems That ScaleThe Dallas Sellers Club centered on a key theme: sustainable growth in eCommerce is driven not by isolated wins, but by systems that can be consistently executed and optimized.Throughout the day, speakers demonstrated how to transition from ad hoc success to structured processes. Sessions included frameworks for creative testing, affiliate-driven growth on TikTok Shop, and product launch strategies designed to generate measurable results within 30 days.“It’s not about more tactics, it’s about building systems that actually scale,” said David Hooker, Head of Brand at Printify. “What we saw in Dallas was a room full of sellers ready to move beyond one-off wins and build something repeatable.”Insights from Proven Operators and Platform ExpertsThe event featured a lineup of experienced operators and platform specialists who shared practical insights from scaling multi-million-dollar eCommerce businesses.Highlights included:- Poppy Rose, Founder of Poppy Rose Print Co., who detailed her journey from $200K on Etsy to $2.2M on TikTok Shop in just 24 months- Kleo Cela, paid ads expert, who broke down Meta Ads systems used to scale beyond $3M in revenue, emphasizing margin discipline, creative testing, and structured campaign setups- Ryan Schrater, founder of Cloud 9 Frequency, who shared firsthand strategies behind achieving over $500K in TikTok Shop GMV within six months- TikTok representatives, who provided platform insights on algorithm behavior, affiliate ecosystems, and emerging growth opportunitiesSessions combined strategy with execution, including live demonstrations including how to launch a TikTok Shop product in under 30 minutes, selling on TikTok Live, and dissecting real ad campaigns and content workflows.Key Takeaways: Shopify and TikTok Shop GrowthThe event delivered clear, actionable guidance across two major growth channels:Shopify + Meta Ads:Attendees learned the importance of maintaining strong profit margins, increasing average order value through multi-product offers, and scaling campaigns using structured testing and incremental budget increases.TikTok Shop as a Discovery Engine:Speakers emphasized short-form, authentic content, affiliate partnerships, and platform-native tools like live selling and Smart Promotions to drive impulse purchases and consistent GMV growth.Launch of TikTok Shop Mentorship Program: Founders LabA major highlight of the event was the official launch of Printify’s TikTok Shop Mentorship Program: Founders Lab, introduced live by Ryan Schrater.Built over several weeks as a full-scale initiative, Founders Lab is a mentor-led program designed to help merchants build and scale profitable TikTok Shop businesses through execution, accountability, and measurable outcomes.Unlike traditional education programs, Founders Lab focuses on doing, not just learning. Key features include:- Small-group live calls with direct mentor feedback- Transparent progress tracking and peer accountability- Structured milestones from first sale to scaled GMV- A community-driven environment where merchants grow togetherThe program aims to double merchant GMV within six months, creating a direct link between education, execution, and real business outcomes.During the Dallas event:- Ryan Schrater hosted a dedicated workshop on scaling TikTok Shop businesses- All attendees were invited to join the mentorship program free of charge- Printify announced the opening of the first cohort the following week- A limited number of 100% scholarship spots (core tier, commitment-based) were introduced“This is not just a program—it’s a new model,” said Hooker. “We’re building a system where operators drive outcomes, and where education directly translates into growth.”The initiative marks a significant step toward turning mentorship into a scalable product and expanding the model across additional channels and platforms.A Focus on Execution and CommunityBeyond the sessions, the Dallas Sellers Club fostered meaningful peer-to-peer connections among sellers who have surpassed key revenue milestones. The in-person experience created space for collaboration, shared learning, and real-time feedback.For global participants, the livestream ensured equal access to all frameworks, templates, and post-event action plans, reinforcing Printify’s mission to make scalable eCommerce knowledge accessible worldwide.What’s NextFollowing the event, Printify is onboarding the first Founders Lab cohort, with a strong focus on maintaining accountability, engagement, and measurable GMV growth. The company is also expanding the mentorship model, including plans to introduce an Etsy-focused program led by experienced operators.Join Printify´s Sellers Club for free: https://printify.com/sellers-club/ About PrintifyPrintify is a leading print-on-demand platform that connects online merchants with a global network of print providers. Serving millions of merchants worldwide, Printify offers over 1,300 customizable products and seamless integrations with major eCommerce platforms. Its mission is to empower anyone to build and grow a successful online business.

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