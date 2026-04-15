Influential Women Features Katie Farah, MD, MMM: Transforming Healthcare Through Strategic Leadership

WEXFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physician and Entrepreneur Advances Innovation, Team Culture, and Patient Outcomes in Modern MedicineKatie Farah, MD, MMM, CPE, FASGE, is a distinguished gastroenterologist, physician executive, healthcare leader, entrepreneur, and founder committed to advancing medical practice through strategic innovation and patient-centered care. As Chief Strategy Implementation Officer at OnePass Medical and Founder of Farah Unscripted, Dr. Farah applies her expertise in clinical operations, innovation, organizational leadership, and strategic planning to drive meaningful change in healthcare delivery, guiding organizations toward measurable success.With more than 20 years of clinical experience, Dr. Farah has held key leadership positions, including Chief Medical Officer at Wexford Hospital and the Clinically Integrated Network at Physician Partners of Western Pennsylvania. She has served as Associate Professor of Medicine at Drexel University College of Medicine and as Associate Program Director of the Division of Gastroenterology at Allegheny Health Network. She has served as Quality Officer for the Division of Gastroenterology and serves on the National Board of Directors for the GI Quality Improvement Consortium, which supports her dedication to improving patient outcomes by establishing standards for defining, measuring, and improving the quality of digestive health care. Her work emphasizes integrating high-quality patient care with operational excellence, quality assurance, patient safety, and professional development. She is also Founder and Past President of The National Charity League (NCL) Pittsburgh Linxx Chapter, making Pittsburgh Linxx one of only 3 NCL chapters in Pennsylvania. In this organization, she has served as a role model, fostering the mother-daughter relationship through an ongoing commitment to philanthropy, culture, and leadership.Dr. Farah earned her Doctor of Medicine from The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and a Master’s of Medical Management from Carnegie Mellon University, combining advanced clinical training with executive leadership expertise. She is widely recognized for her ability to align organizational strategy with culture, inspiring teams and healthcare organizations to achieve their fullest potential.Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Katie Farah is a passionate advocate for trust, leadership, and organizational culture. Through speaking engagements, mentorship, and her entrepreneurial initiatives, she shares insights that empower others to thrive in complex healthcare environments, proving that strategic vision and compassion can advance both patient outcomes and organizational success. Dr. Farah is committed to continuing her journey towards awareness, education, and mentorship in relation to the importance of effective leadership and maintaining a healthy culture in any organization. She will soon be starting her own podcast entitled “Unscripted at Work: Culture Matters.”Dr. Farah has published numerous peer-reviewed articles in gastroenterology with a specific focus on colorectal cancer. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including America’s Best in Medicine, National Pancreas Foundation Physician Honoree of the Year, and Consumer’s Research Council of America Best Gastroenterologists.Learn More about Dr. Katie Farah:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/katie-farah Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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