Dr. Armen Hagopjanian to Appear on America’s Best Doctors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Armen Hagopjanian, board-certified foot and ankle surgeon, is set to appear on America’s Best Doctors TV, where he will share insights on advanced foot and ankle care, surgical innovation, and approaches to complex ankle reconstruction.America’s Best Doctors is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their personal and professional journeys, expertise, and impact on patient care. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors and healthcare experts whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In his episode, Hagopjanian will explore what it takes to perform complex foot and ankle surgeries with precision and how innovative techniques in total ankle and talus replacement are improving patient outcomes. He breaks down how combining surgical expertise with careful patient-centered planning can lead to faster recovery and enhanced quality of life.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of the challenges and breakthroughs in foot and ankle surgery.Doctor Armen’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasbestdoctorstv.com/doctor-armen-hagopjanian63914726

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