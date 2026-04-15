Accelirate Introduces ‘R2A Next’ For Enterprises to Unlock 10x More Value from Existing Automation with AI Agents

Accelirate announces the launch of R2A Next

Accelirate launches R2A Next to help enterprises modernize existing automation by transforming bots into AI agents, enabling scalable, outcome-driven workflows.

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelirate announces the launch of R2A Next, a new solution package designed to enable enterprises modernize their existing automation programs by transforming traditional robots into AI agents without replacing their current platforms.For many organizations, automation isn’t new. Over the last decade, teams have built hundreds of robots to handle repetitive tasks. But as processes have become more complex and data less structured, those same robots are now harder to maintain, slower to scale, and limited in what they can handle.R2A Next is built to solve that exact problem.Instead of asking companies to start over, the solution focuses on what they already have, helping them upgrade their most valuable automations into agent-driven systems that can handle end-to-end processes, adapt to change, and deliver more meaningful outcomes.“Most automations today are at a turning point,” said Harsh Thakar, COO of Accelirate. “The robots work, but they were built for a different kind of environment, one that was more structured, predictable and followed rules. With R2A Next, we are helping organizations take what they’ve already built and evolve it into something far more flexible, scalable, and impactful.”Get access here - https://www.accelirate.com/robot-to-ai-agent/ The solution is particularly relevant for enterprises with mature automation programs, as well as business leaders looking to get more value from existing investments without taking on the cost and risk of full platform replacement.Early implementations are already showing a measurable impact. In one case, Accelirate helped a life sciences organization achieve 50% faster donor screening using agent-assisted workflows. In another, an agent-driven automation model reduced order entry time by 89%, while maintaining human oversight where it mattered most.R2A Next comes with a flexible model where enterprises can identify their top 25 automations or any high value processes and upgrade them into agent-driven workflows without rebuilding or replacing their existing platforms.At its core, the reasoning behind this shift is simple - Robots automate tasks, but agents automate outcomes.“You’ve already built the foundation,” said Thakar. “Now it’s about unlocking what more you can achieve and realizing up to 10x more value from it.”About AccelirateAccelirate is a U.S.-based leader in enterprise automation, AI-driven process solutions, and testing services. The company helps global enterprises deliver measurable ROI through structured automation programs, AI agents, and intelligent workflows that enable sustainable digital transformation.

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