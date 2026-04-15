Riverbend Homes Offers Custom Home Building Services in Spicewood, TX

Second-generation family-owned builder highlights Spicewood-based custom home services, daily on-site management & long-standing Texas Hill Country experience.

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Homes, Riverbend Homes, a second-generation family-owned custom home builder based in Spicewood, Texas, offers custom home building services for homebuyers seeking residences in Spicewood and the surrounding Texas Hill Country.

Riverbend Homes has designed and built custom homes in the region since 1996. Company materials describe Spicewood as a Hill Country community about 20 minutes outside Austin, with access to Lake Travis, Pedernales Falls State Park and Krause Springs, making the area a consideration for retirees, families and buyers seeking an outdoor-oriented lifestyle.

Riverbend Homes provides services to clients through a design-build approach centered on client priorities, site-specific planning and daily on-site management. According to company materials, Riverbend Homes limits the number of active projects at one time and does not take on a project unless on-site management can be maintained every day.

Key details outlined by Riverbend Homes include:

• Second-generation family-owned business operating in the Texas Hill Country since 1996

• Custom home building services rooted in Spicewood, where the company is headquartered

• A process focused on listening to client needs, architectural preferences, space use and budget

• Service to residents in Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven and Kingsland

• Additional service across Travis, Williamson, Hays, Blanco, Llano and Burnet counties, including ZIP code areas within 40 miles west of 78669

Company materials also describe Spicewood as a growing community with an estimated population of 11,375, up 48% since the most recent census. Family demographic information provided for this release shows 64.5% of residents are married, 30.9% are married with children and 18.9% are age 65 or older.

In prior company material supplied for this release, Riverbend Homes is identified as a member of the National Association of Home Builders and the Texas Association of Builders. Riverbend Homes is also identified as a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

Client testimonials included in the source materials point to communication, craftsmanship and close project oversight as recurring themes.

“Ben was incredibly easy to work with. He is professional and consistently offers options to stay within your budget while also delivering a fantastic product.

Five years prior we built with a track home builder and this was significantly better. He listened to our needs and was one of the only builders in the area to take on our project! The craftsmanship and quality of this home builder is head and shoulders above the rest.

I would build again with Riverbend Homes and can recommend them without reservation.” — Chad F.

“Riverbend Homes built our "retirement" home in Spicewood. Turns out he built our "dream" home! Ben has a wonderful attention to detail, is very good at communicating, and he brought many good ideas to the table from his experience in homebuilding. I highly recommend him and would use him again in a minute!” — Gretchen G.

“Thank you so much for everything! It was a lucky day when we selected Riverbend Homes! Your Work ethic and attention to detail are 2nd to none. We love our house and hope to have many years of fun and happiness in [Spicewood]. We wish you the best of everything and much success” — Kenneth & Judy

Residents and prospective clients seeking additional information about custom home building in Spicewood and the Texas Hill Country can visit https://www.riverbend-homes.com/, read the company blog at https://www.riverbend-homes.com/blog or call (512) 468-0240.

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About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/uDKDGuJWHucGUwac8

Notes to Editors:

• Riverbend Homes serves the following cities and towns: Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland.

• The company also serves the following counties: Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County.

• Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB).

• The company is a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

• For additional information, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact Riverbend Homes at the provided phone number or website. This press release is intended to inform about the completion of the Italian farmhouse project and the company's ongoing dedication to quality home building in the Texas Hill Country.

End of Press Release.

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