Billionaire Producer David McCourt, Director Adam Mason Launch PBS Doc/Social Movement Exploring the American Dream

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Emmy Award–winning producer David McCourt and acclaimed filmmaker Adam Mason are inviting Americans into a national conversation about identity, opportunity, and unity.Their new documentary series, Amerigo, premieres on PBS stations nationwide beginning in June, offering a sweeping portrait of modern America—told by everyday citizens, some boldface names like Sophia Bush or Vint Cerf, primarily regular folks who have similar aspirations no matter what side of the political aisle. The radical hope is to unite us, to foster conversation, collaboration and community.Produced by self-made billionaire and serial entrepreneur David McCourt, Amerigo represents a deeply personal project rooted in his own American Dream story. Raised in South Boston in a blue-collar family, McCourt built and sold companies across the telecommunications and media industries, eventually becoming an Emmy-winning producer dedicated to socially minded storytelling.Now, alongside UK-born director Adam Mason, whose own journey from rural England to Hollywood mirrors the promise of the American Dream, McCourt has created one of the most ambitious documentary efforts in recent years.Over the course of two years, Mason traveled across all 50 states, capturing more than 500 unscripted interviews with veterans, teachers, immigrants, artists, and entrepreneurs. His distinctive hands-on filming style—often operating the camera himself—helped create an atmosphere of trust and authenticity, encouraging participants to speak candidly about their hopes, fears, and futures.The series also features prominent voices including actress and activist Sophia Bush, internet pioneer Vint Cerf, and Pulitzer Prize–winning poet Paul Muldoon, adding national perspective to the grassroots voices at the heart of the film.At its core, Amerigo is designed to spark conversation at a moment when Americans are navigating deep social and political divides. McCourt describes the project as an effort to shift attention away from division and toward shared values—community, collaboration, and opportunity.The documentary explores critical themes shaping the nation today, including home ownership, economic mobility, local journalism, and community life. A companion website launching alongside the broadcast will invite viewers to upload their own stories and join a growing archive of personal American Dream experiences.For Mason, the project reflects a lifelong fascination with America’s cultural influence and ideals. What began as a childhood dream inspired by movies and music ultimately led to a cross-country journey documenting the voices of a nation.Amerigo will premiere on South Florida PBS in June before expanding nationwide through American Public Television distribution.Watch the trailer:Learn more:Media Contact:Rachel Aberlyraberly@mac.com1-310-795-0143

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