Penny Johnson to Appear on America’s Best Doctors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Penny Johnson, board-certified radiologist, is set to appear on America’s Best Doctors TV, where she will share insights on simplifying complex medical imaging, improving patient understanding, and encouraging proactive health decisions through education.America’s Best Doctors is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their personal and professional journeys, expertise, and impact on patient care. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors and healthcare experts whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Johnson will explore how diagnostic imaging can be used as a powerful tool for early detection and informed decision-making. She breaks down how making medical information more accessible can reduce fear and help patients feel more confident navigating their health. Viewers will walk away with a clearer understanding of how imaging supports prevention, diagnosis, and overall patient awareness.Penny’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasbestdoctorstv.com/penny-johnson

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