Deep Tech Captures 40% of Global Venture Capital Investments

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SVC Report Highlights Accelerating Growth of Deep Tech in Saudi Arabia

At SVC, we focus on stimulating private capital investment in this sector and building strategic partnerships that enable science-based startups. ” — Nora Alsarhan, Deputy CEO and Chief Investment Officer at SVC

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Tech is estimated to account for around 40% of global venture capital investments, reflecting a rapid shift toward science-driven innovation and its growing role in reshaping economic sectors and enhancing long-term competitiveness.This was highlighted in a report released by the Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC), titled “Unlocking private capital for deep tech in Saudi Arabia.” The report provides a comprehensive analysis of global trends and outlines the opportunities to further develop the Kingdom’s deep-tech ecosystem in line with Vision 2030 objectives.Nora Alsarhan, Deputy CEO and Chief Investment Officer at SVC, said: “Deep Tech represents a fundamental shift in global investment opportunities. It is no longer limited to technological innovation and has become a key driver of long-term economic growth, given its ability to transform scientific research into impactful products and companies. This transformation creates significant opportunities for economies that can effectively integrate research, funding, and commercialization within a unified ecosystem.”She added: “At SVC, we focus on stimulating private capital investment in this sector and building strategic partnerships that enable science-based startups. We are committed to strengthening the integration of capital, research, talent, and infrastructure, supporting the development of globally competitive Saudi companies and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a regional and global hub for innovation and investment.”The report shows that deep Tech has emerged as one of the most strategic global investment themes, driven by its role in translating advanced scientific research into real-world applications across key sectors such as artificial intelligence, advanced materials, quantum computing, and biotechnology—enhancing productivity, driving innovation, and creating high-value economic opportunities.It further highlights that Saudi Arabia is entering this space at an accelerated pace, supported by a growing research base, leading universities and research institutions, as well as national programs and initiatives that have strengthened innovation infrastructure and fostered collaboration among academia, investors, and the private sector.According to the report, venture capital plays a critical role in enabling deep Tech by providing long-term funding and the expertise required for complex, high-risk projects with extended development cycles. This underscores the importance of flexible financing models based on “patient capital” that can support companies through to commercial maturity.The report also indicates that Saudi Arabia’s deep-tech ecosystem is growing steadily, with science-based startups emerging across multiple sectors, particularly in advanced computing, industrial automation, and intelligent systems. These companies are primarily concentrated in key knowledge hubs such as Riyadh, Thuwal (home to KAUST), and Dhahran, reflecting a gradual transition from research output to viable economic and investment activity.In addition, the report outlines global best practices for developing deep-tech ecosystems, including the adoption of innovation-friendly policies, the activation of public funding mechanisms, the establishment of specialized investment funds, the strengthening of links between universities and investors, and the development of national talent programs.The report concludes that sustaining deep tech growth in Saudi Arabia will require aligning incentives, improving market access, and enhancing collaboration among stakeholders within an integrated ecosystem—thereby accelerating the conversion of innovation into sustainable economic value and strengthening the Kingdom’s competitiveness.The release of this report aligns with SVC’s role as a key enabler of Saudi Arabia’s private capital ecosystem, supporting investment in strategic sectors, fostering innovation, diversifying the economy, and positioning the Kingdom as a leading destination for private capital and high-quality investment opportunities regionally and globally.

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