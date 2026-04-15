Influential Women Spotlights: Erika Bressan, Powering the Future of Financial Services at Google

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- North America Sales Lead Leverages AI, Global Insight, and Strategic Partnerships to Drive TransformationErika Bressan serves as the North America Financial Services Sales Lead at Google, where she brings over a decade of expertise in sales, account management, and strategic client partnerships. Based in New York, Erika orchestrates broad strategic initiatives that bridge the gap between technology and financial services. Managing a portfolio of top-tier payments institutions, she empowers organizations to harness Google Cloud AI-powered solutions to accelerate innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape. From driving core digital transformations to spearheading cutting-edge AI-integration initiatives, her deep expertise allows her to guide clients with confidence through rapidly evolving markets.Prior to her current role, Erika held various positions at Google, successfully transitioning from the Ads business to Google Cloud. Focusing deeply on the financial services sector—particularly banking and payments—she has consistently demonstrated her ability to build enduring client relationships and deliver measurable business outcomes. Her international background provides her with a well-rounded, global perspective on business strategy and client engagement. She is a Certified Google Cloud Professional – Cloud Digital Leader and a Cloud Generative AI Leader, reflecting her commitment to staying at the vanguard of industry innovation.As a thought leader, Erika is a frequent speaker at major industry events. Recently honored as a “Financial Services Rising Star,” she served as a panelist at the FISD AsiaFIC conference in Singapore, where she explored the transformative impact of AI on the sector. In Chicago, she moderated a Women in Leadership panel at the Windy City Tech Connect event, highlighting her commitment to empowering women and fostering diversity in the tech community. Erika holds a Master’s Degree in International Development from University College London. A dedicated advocate for professional development, she serves as a Business Mentor at the UCL Institute of Education, where she actively supports students and early-career professionals in navigating opportunities for growth and success.Erika attributes her professional success to a genuine passion for her work, bolstered by years of dedication and a commitment to continuous growth. Originally from Italy, she pursued her higher education in London and has since remained focused on expanding her technical expertise through advanced certifications. She takes immense pride in contributing to a dynamic organization like Google while continuing her own professional evolution.The most impactful career advice Erika has received is that true success is built on small, consistent steps—not on leaps of luck—and its ultimate measure is the positive impact it leaves on others. This philosophy anchors her leadership approach. Her message to young women entering the industry is direct: believe in your abilities. Success is highly attainable, even in traditionally male-dominated fields. Confidence, persistence, and a commitment to continuous learning are not just helpful—they are essential to thriving and making a lasting impact.As a soon-to-be first-time mother, Erika is now writing a new chapter—demonstrating how to successfully navigate a high-stakes executive career while also achieving significant personal milestones. She views this transition as a strategic opportunity for continuous growth, investing in her professional development to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving technology landscape. Dedicated to the principle that a rewarding career and a thriving family are complementary ambitions rather than competing ones, she continues to drive the future of financial services technology, defining a new standard for modern executive leadership.Learn More about Erika Bressan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/erika-bressan Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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