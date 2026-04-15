mEinstein Announces Launch of Mobile-Native Personal AI OS With On-Device Daily Life Understanding

Try mEinstein

The future of AI becomes truly personal when it lives on your device, learns from your life privately, and works for you before it works for anyone else.

We are starting with one simple truth: your AI should actually understand your daily life and help in ways that feel useful now.” — Prithwi R. Thakuria, Founder & CEO, mEinstein

BOSTON, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- mEinstein today announced the launch of its mobile-native personal AI operating system, introducing a platform designed to keep core intelligence on-device, build understanding from daily patterns, and support personalized assistance across everyday decisions.At launch, the company is leading with Daily Routine, a capability intended to help the platform understand recurring aspects of a user’s day, including how routines form, where time is spent, and when support may be useful. According to the company, the feature is designed to emphasize on-device processing and user controlled participation.mEinstein said its platform architecture includes an on-device persona, granular consent controls, and optional data-sharing frameworks that may support additional services over time. The company said its launch approach is focused first on practical day-to-day utility, with broader platform capabilities to be introduced in stages.“For this launch, we wanted to begin with something concrete and usable in daily life,” said Prithwi R. Thakuria, Founder and CEO of mEinstein. “Our focus is to show how personal AI can become more useful when it better understands the user’s lived context and does so with stronger control at the device level.”The company refers to its broader platform vision as the ‘ Edge AI Economy ,’ which it describes as a model for AI experiences that rely more heavily on device-level intelligence, user consent, and optional participation. mEinstein said the launch marks the public introduction of its platform and that additional product updates will follow.For launch inquiries, interviews, or demo requests, contact krati.vyas@meinstein.ai

What is mEinstein?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.