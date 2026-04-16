Fibox appoints new CEO for its enclosures business, names new CFO, and strengthens board

From left to right: Anssi Niemi, Tapani Niemi, Pasi Niitymäki, Markus Hettig and Jyrki Niemi Fibox enclosures logo

The company is now entering its next phase of international growth as investment rises across industrial electrification and automation infrastructure.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fibox , a Finnish manufacturer of protective enclosures and cabinets that keep electrical and electronic components safe in demanding industrial environments, has updated its leadership team as demand grows across industrial electrification and automation. Markus Hettig, formerly of Schneider Electric, now leads Fibox’s enclosures business as CEO; Pasi Niittymäki, whose previous finance leadership roles include Finnish telecoms giant Telia, serves as Fibox’s CFO; and Jürgen Schäfer, who has supported Fibox in a strategic advisory capacity and brings decades of international sales and business development experience, has joined the Fibox Company Board. The changes come after a year in which Fibox reported €113 million in 2025 revenue, reflecting Fibox’s position as a global industrial supplier operating in 22 countries.As global demand for electricity continues to rise, major investments in grid digitalization, grid expansion, and the broader energy transition are expected to create new opportunities for Fibox’s modern and competitive enclosure range. Alongside growth in industrial automation projects, Fibox is also investing in its global manufacturing infrastructure, strengthening local sales capacity and expertise, and further developing key support functions across the business. In recent years, the company has also made significant investments in strengthening its sustainability work. The new management structure is designed to support this next phase by providing a clearer framework for the company’s local business units.Hettig brings Fibox added leadership depth across the industrial markets where demand is growing fastest. He has held senior roles at Schneider Electric, a global energy technology company focused on electrification, automation, and digitalization, and at Hager Group, a family-owned supplier of electrical installation and building electrification solutions. His background spans DACH, Central Europe, and broader international markets, and supports Fibox’s push to strengthen execution and scale internationally.“Fibox is operating in a market with strong long-term demand drivers, but customer expectations are also evolving quickly. In sectors shaped by electrification and automation, it is no longer enough to have a strong product portfolio,” said Markus Hettig, CEO of Fibox’s enclosures business. “Companies also need the speed, consistency, and market focus to serve customers well across regions. My priority is to help Fibox build on its technical strengths with even stronger execution and a more scalable international operating model.”Niittymäki brings more than two decades of senior finance and executive experience to Fibox, including CFO roles at Helvar and Telia Finland. His appointment adds seasoned financial leadership as the company scales internationally and invests in its next phase of growth. “Fibox has a strong foundation, but scaling internationally requires financial leadership that supports speed, good governance, and clear decision-making,” said Pasi Niittymäki, CFO of Fibox. “My focus is on giving the business better visibility, stronger financial structure, and the confidence to invest in growth where it matters most.”Schäfer’s appointment to the Board formalizes a relationship that has already been important to Fibox’s development, including by supporting continuity during leadership transition. He brings more than two decades of senior international leadership experience from WAGO, where he served as CSO and Managing Director, helping the company multiply its revenue during its international expansion. His background adds deep expertise in sales leadership, industrial business development, and scaling across international markets.“Fibox has built a strong position through product innovation and quality, long-term customer relationships, and a clear understanding of its target markets. I look forward to supporting the company from the Board as it enters this next phase of global development and international growth,” said Jürgen Schäfer, member of the Fibox Company Board.Founded in Finland in 1991, Fibox has built its business over decades through a combination of industrial know-how, long-term ownership, and international expansion. Today, the company remains family-owned, with the next generation of the Niemi family, including Jyrki and Anssi Niemi, actively involved in its continued development.“As a family-owned company, Fibox has always taken a long-term view of growth and development. This next phase is about carrying that approach forward with the right leadership structure to support the company’s continued international expansion,” said Tapani Niemi, Chairman of the Board and a representative of the founding generation of the Niemi family behind Fibox.With a product range spanning more than 2,000 enclosure solutions, Fibox enters this next phase of development with an established global platform. The company’s focus is now on strengthening execution, deepening market presence, and continuing to evolve its global operations to match changing customer needs.###For additional information:Mari HaapasaariGlobal HR Business Partner, Fibox+358 44 271 4245mari.haapasaari@Fibox.comAbout FiboxFounded in 1991, Fibox Group is a Finnish, family-owned, and globally operating company specializing in enclosures and cabinet solutions designed to protect distribution systems, control systems, and electrical equipment. The company also provides customers with solutions and partnership services in plastic mechanics and injection molding, delivering customer-specific plastic components and solutions from concept to mass production. Fibox offers contract manufacturing for electrical and automation systems, and operates worldwide through its own subsidiaries in key market areas. Fibox’s annual turnover exceeds €100 million, and the company employs approximately 700 people across the globe. Its headquarters is located in Keilaranta, Espoo, Finland. For more information, visit www.Fibox.com

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