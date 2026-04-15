Nottingham Forest, OddBalls Foundation, team up this weekend to raise crucial awareness of testicular cancer

In the UK, around 2,400 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer each year, more than six cases per day. A self check takes just 30 seconds, and early detection leads to a survival rate of over 95 percent.

The OddBalls Foundation will raise crucial awareness through a dedicated matchday takeover of Nottingham Forest vs Burnley in the Premier League on 19 April.

We’re proud to be working alongside Bally Bet and Nottingham Forest on this campaign. Campaigns like this have the potential to save lives.” — Kieran Kelly, Managing Director of The OddBalls Foundation

NOTTINGHAM , UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bally Bet has partnered with The OddBalls Foundation and Nottingham Forest to launch its ‘Check Your Bally’s’ campaign in support of Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, combining matchday visibility, digital engagement, and direct action to deliver a life saving message to football fans.The campaign highlights a simple but critical reality: while football fans routinely check every detail of the game, many are not applying that same attention to their own health. In the UK, around 2,400 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer each year, more than six cases per day. A self check takes just 30 seconds, and early detection leads to a survival rate of over 95 percent.As part of the initiative, Bally Bet will stage a full matchday takeover during Nottingham Forest’s Premier League fixture against Burnley on April 19 at the City Ground. The ‘Check Your Bally’s’ message will feature prominently across stadium LED boards, big screens, and the matchday program, reinforcing the importance of regular self checks in a way that connects directly with fan behavior.The campaign extends beyond the stadium through digital and social content featuring Nottingham Forest first team players, amplifying awareness and encouraging fans to take action.In addition, The OddBalls Foundation will be present on site with its ‘Oddpod’, giving supporters the opportunity to speak with trained professionals and learn more about early detection and prevention.Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury, who has previously spoken about his own experience with testicular cancer, emphasized the importance of the initiative.“It’s something a lot of men don’t really think about or talk about, but it’s so important. It only takes a few seconds to check yourself, and it could genuinely make a difference. If this gets more people doing that, then it’s a really positive step.”Further reinforcing the message, Bally Bet will link awareness with direct impact by donating £100 to The OddBalls Foundation for every VAR check across the Premier League match weekend from April 18 to 20. By turning a familiar part of the modern game into a trigger for donations, the campaign connects on pitch behavior with off pitch responsibility.Kieran Kelly, Managing Director of The OddBalls Foundation, added:“We’re proud to be working alongside Bally Bet and Nottingham Forest on this campaign. Awareness and regular self checking remain far too low, and using the passion of football fans to deliver such a simple, life saving message is incredibly powerful. Campaigns like this have the potential to save lives.”By combining visibility, education, and action, Bally Bet’s ‘Check Your Bally’s’ campaign aims to transform awareness into meaningful change, encouraging fans to take just 30 seconds that could make all the difference.You can read more about the Premier League and Nottingham Forest on Sports Talk Florida and Sports Talk United.

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