Mecanografia Launches Free Typing Training Platform for Spanish and Catalan Users

Mecanografía Mecanografía logo

A new web-based typing platform offers structured lessons, real-time metrics, and free access for learners worldwide.

Our goal is to build a long-term standard for typing practice and testing in this space.” — Founder, Oleksandr Pedchenko

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mecanografia , a new web-based educational platform, has officially launched, offering a free and structured approach to learning touch typing in Spanish and Catalan.Designed for students, professionals, and self-learners, Mecanografia aims to address the lack of high-quality typing tools tailored specifically to the Spanish-speaking world. While most typing platforms focus on English, Mecanografia provides localized training experiences aligned with real keyboard layouts and language usage.The platform introduces a progressive learning system that helps users build typing skills step by step, improving both speed and accuracy through structured practice. Unlike traditional typing tests, Mecanografia emphasizes consistency, muscle memory development, and real-time feedback.Users can immediately access performance metrics as they type, including:- Keystrokes per minute (KPM)- Accuracy- Time spent- Skill levelThe application also includes two keyboard visualization modes — Windows and Apple (Mac) — allowing users to train in an environment that matches their daily workflow.At launch, Mecanografia features a collection of 20 practice texts, with plans to expand the content library on a monthly basis. The platform is fully web-based and requires no installation, making it accessible from both desktop and mobile devices.“Mecanografia was created to make typing education simple, accessible, and relevant for Spanish-speaking users,” said the project’s founder.The platform is available free of charge and is designed to support a wide audience, including children, students, and professionals seeking to improve their digital productivity.To learn more or start practicing, visit:

Mecanografia Review - free typing training in Spanish/Catalan for kids & adults.

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