Summirow Dental Clinic in Surat Marks 13 Years Under Implantologist Dr. Ushma Kakkad

Dental implant clinic in vesu, surat Dr. Ushma Kakkad Explaining Dental Implants to a Patient Expert Dental Implant Consultation in a Modern Clinic Setting

Summirow Dental Clinic Marks 13 Years of Dental Implant Care in Surat #DentalCare #Surat

Our goal is to provide advanced, long-lasting dental solutions that restore confidence and improve oral health for every patient we treat.” — Dr. Ushma Kakkad

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summirow Dental Clinic, recognized as a leading dental implant clinic in Surat, proudly celebrates its 13th anniversary this March, marking over a decade of excellence in advanced dentistry, cosmetic dental treatments, and full mouth rehabilitation.

Driving this success is Dr. Ushma Kakkad, Chief Implantologist at Summirow Dental Clinic, who brings over 15 years of clinical experience in advanced dental care. She is an ICOI (USA) Certified Implantologist and has successfully placed more than 5,400 dental implants, making her one of the most experienced and trusted names for dental implants in Surat and Gujarat.

Built on a strong foundation of trust, precision, and patient satisfaction, Summirow Dental Clinic continues to strengthen its expertise in high-end dental treatments, including dental implants, full mouth rehabilitation (FMR), and clear aligners. The clinic caters to patients seeking long-term, aesthetic, and functional dental solutions.

Over the past 13 years, the clinic has transformed thousands of smiles with permanent tooth replacement solutions. Its specialization in dental implants has positioned it among the top choices for missing teeth replacement, offering natural-looking, durable, and long-lasting results.

“Today, patients are actively searching for reliable and long-term solutions for missing teeth. Dental implants have become the gold standard for tooth replacement,” said Dr. Ushma Kakkad.

The clinic’s full mouth rehabilitation services are gaining popularity among patients facing complex dental issues such as worn-down teeth, bite problems, and jaw pain. This comprehensive treatment approach restores oral function, enhances smile aesthetics, and improves overall dental health.

In addition, Summirow Dental Clinic offers advanced clear aligners, a modern and discreet alternative to traditional braces. These invisible aligner solutions are ideal for working professionals and adults seeking teeth straightening without metal braces.

Conveniently located in Surat, the clinic serves patients from Vesu, Adajan, Pal, Piplod, Althan, Katargam, Varachha, and Udhna, as well as nearby cities including Navsari, Bharuch, Ankleshwar, and Vapi, making it a preferred destination for advanced dental care in South Gujarat.

As part of its continued growth, Summirow Dental Clinic remains committed to adopting the latest technologies in digital dentistry, implantology, and smile design, while maintaining strict sterilization protocols and personalized patient care.

“Our 13-year journey reflects our commitment to delivering the best dental care in Surat. We aim to increase awareness about dental implants, full mouth rehabilitation, and clear aligners so patients can choose advanced, long-lasting solutions for their oral health,” added Dr. Ushma Kakkad.

With a future-focused approach and proven clinical expertise under Dr. Ushma Kakkad’s leadership, Summirow Dental Clinic continues to set new benchmarks in cosmetic dentistry, implant dentistry, and smile makeover treatments in Surat.

🏢 About Summirow Dental Clinic

Summirow Dental Clinic is a trusted name for dental implants in Surat, full mouth rehabilitation, clear aligners, smile makeovers, and cosmetic dentistry. Led by Dr. Ushma Kakkad, an ICOI (USA) Certified Implantologist with over 15 years of experience and 5,400+ successful dental implants, the clinic is known for delivering advanced, patient-centric dental care using modern technology and globally accepted treatment protocols.

📞 Media Contact

Summirow Dental Clinic

Dr. Ushma Kakkad

Phone: (+91) 9377777303 | (+91) 9376 777 303

Email: smile@summirow.com

Website: https://www.summirow.com/

Advanced Dental Implant Treatments at Summirow Dental Clinic, Surat

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