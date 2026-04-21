Sun Control of Minnesota Wins XPEL US Architectural Film Dealer of the Year Award for Window Tinting

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Nearly 50 years of precision installation and customer trust behind the recognition

Our customers trust us with their homes & businesses. That is not something we take lightly. This award means we are doing right by them & that matters to us. This honor belongs to our entire team.” — Todd Jensen, Vice President, Sun Control of Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sun Control of Minnesota has been named the XPEL United States Architectural Film Dealer of the Year, a national honor recognizing excellence in residential and commercial window film installations across the country.The award is presented annually by XPEL to window film providers who demonstrate consistent superiority in installation quality, project execution, and customer satisfaction. For Sun Control of Minnesota, a family-owned business operating since 1978, this recognition reflects nearly five decades of craftsmanship, precision, and customer-first service in the architectural window film industry.A Recognition of Excellence in Residential and Commercial Window Film SolutionsBeing named the XPEL United States Architectural Film Dealer of the Year is reserved for businesses that consistently uphold the highest standards across residential and commercial window film installation and Sun Control of Minnesota has built exactly that reputation across nearly five decades in the Twin Cities and greater Midwest.Every project starts with a detailed consultation. The team takes time to understand the property, the usage conditions, and what the client actually needs. That means the right window film solution gets recommended every time, whether it is reducing heat and glare in a St. Paul home, cutting energy costs in a Twin Cities office, or completing a large-scale commercial window film application across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.Precision tooling, CNC-cut technology, and continuous in-house technician training ensure consistent, high-quality outcomes at every scale. The result is a company that combines technical expertise with a smooth, transparent service experience - one that has earned strong customer loyalty and repeat business over nearly 50 years.About Sun Control of MinnesotaFounded in 1978 by Randy Jensen and now led by son Todd Jensen and nephew Mark Hargrove, Sun Control of Minnesota is the Midwest’s trusted authority for residential window film , commercial window film, automotive tint, paint protection film, and architectural flat glass installations. Operating multiple locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida, the company serves homeowners, businesses, and vehicle owners with precision installations and lifetime-warranted films.For more information, visit suncontrolmn.com or call (651) 490-1060.

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