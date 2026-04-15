ECOVACS Commercial Robotics Steps Up European Expansion with New M1 3D Debut at Interclean Amsterdam 2026

ECOVACS DEEBOT PRO M1 3D live demonstration attracts many European buyers Visitors flock to the ECOVACS Commercial Robotics booth at Interclean

New M1 3D for factories, warehouses & supermarkets. European expansion accelerating. EU certified. Open for global partnerships.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cleaning industry once again turns its eyes to Amsterdam. On April 14, Interclean Amsterdam 2026 opened at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. As the world’s largest and most influential trade fair for professional cleaning and hygiene, this year’s event brings together over 900 exhibitors and more than 30,000 professional visitors, setting new records in scale and participation. In the fast-growing segment of commercial cleaning robots, major brands are showcasing their latest technologies in an increasingly competitive landscape. ECOVACS Commercial Robotics made its first appearance at the exhibition, showcasing the full DEEBOT PRO series at Booth 08.519, demonstrating its latest technological achievements and global strategy in the field of commercial cleaning robots.The product lineup on display includes the DEEBOT PRO M1 commercial scrubbing robot, the DEEBOT PRO K1 VAC commercial vacuuming robot, and the all-new DEEBOT PRO M1 3D commercial scrubbing robot designed for large, complex spaces. These three products cover a wide range of cleaning needs – from small and medium indoor spaces to large industrial environments – showcasing ECOVACS’ depth in technology and breadth of application scenarios.“This is our first time at Interclean Amsterdam, and we have specially brought the new M1 3D along with our full product lineup to demonstrate our commitment to the European market,” said Shawn Gao, Deputy General Manager of ECOVACS Commercial Robotics, at the booth. “The European cleaning industry is facing dual challenges: labor shortages and rising standards. We aim to address these challenges with excellent products – Clean Smarter, Work Better.”▍New M1 3D: Built for Large, Complex SpacesLarge-scale spaces such as warehouses, logistics centers, and factories have long faced cleaning challenges: vast areas, limited staff, and high costs. To address these pain points, ECOVACS introduces the all-new DEEBOT PRO M1 3D – a commercial scrubbing robot designed specifically for complex environments like factories, warehouses, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.- Comprehensive vision: Equipped with 3D LiDAR, the M1 3D achieves centimeter-level positioning and stable navigation even in frequently changing layouts, narrow corridors, or high-traffic areas, ensuring uninterrupted cleaning operations.- Precise obstacle avoidance: With multiple sensors, the robot can accurately detect and avoid obstacles as low as 2 cm – from power strips to temporarily placed materials – enabling safer operation.- High efficiency: In addition to full-coverage cleaning, the M1 3D supports AI spot cleaning. Based on deep learning technology, the robot actively identifies dirty areas and performs targeted cleaning, significantly improving operational efficiency.- Easy maintenance: The self-cleaning sewage tank reduces manual maintenance frequency while minimizing residue and bacterial growth – particularly important for food storage, medical logistics, and other sensitive environments.▍Accelerating European Expansion, Growing Global FootprintFrom exhibiting in Germany in 2025 to debuting in the Netherlands in 2026, ECOVACS Commercial Robotics has significantly accelerated its progress in Europe. During this exhibition, the company signed strategic agreements with several European customers, further expanding its global footprint.“Europe is a key region in our global strategy,” Shawn Gao continued. “The region’s emphasis on cleaning standards, environmental requirements, and technological innovation aligns well with our product philosophy. Our products strictly comply with EU certifications including CE, RoHS, and RED, ensuring safety, environmental compliance, and reliability. We will continue to deepen our presence in the European market.”It is worth noting that ECOVACS Commercial Robotics led the development of China’s first national standard for commercial cleaning robots (GB/T 46495-2025), which will take effect on May 1, 2026. From Chinese national standards to EU certifications, ECOVACS provides multi-layered quality assurance, offering trustworthy smart cleaning solutions to customers worldwide.The exhibition continues through April 17. ECOVACS Commercial Robotics warmly invites visitors to Hall 8, Booth 08.519 at RAI Amsterdam to experience live demonstrations of its smart cleaning robots, speak with the team, and explore the future of cleaning together.

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