Tripple Named 2026 Webby Awards Nominee for Innovation, Emerging as Leader in Digital Legacy Technology

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ITHACA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tripple , an emerging leader in digital legacy technology, has been officially nominated for a 2026 Webby Awards in the Innovation category, one of the most competitive distinctions in the global technology and app ecosystem. The nomination places Tripple among a select group of platforms recognized for groundbreaking contributions to how people interact with and preserve their digital lives.Selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, Tripple joins a shortlist of top-tier digital products shaping the future of online experiences, data preservation, and personal storytelling.Tripple: Redefining Digital Legacy for the Modern EraTripple is a next-generation digital legacy app designed to help individuals capture, organize, and securely preserve their most meaningful life content—including memories, photos, videos, personal messages, documents, and life stories—in one intuitive platform.Unlike traditional storage solutions or static digital vaults, Tripple introduces a dynamic, user-driven approach to legacy creation. Through guided prompts, structured organization, and a focus on emotional connection, the platform transforms digital preservation into an active, ongoing experience, enabling users to build a living record of their lives over time.With increasing global demand for digital estate planning, memory preservation, and secure personal data management, Tripple is positioned at the forefront of a rapidly expanding category.“Tripple was built on a simple but powerful idea—that the most important parts of our lives should never be lost,” said COO Crystal Sadik. “This nomination validates the growing importance of digital legacy and the need for secure, thoughtful ways to preserve what matters most. We are honored to be recognized at this level and excited to continue building for individuals and families around the world.”Recognition at the Highest Level of the InternetOften referred to as the “Oscars of the Internet,” the Webby Awards honor excellence across apps, platforms, and emerging technologies. Nominees represent the top tier of global digital innovation, selected from over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year.Tripple’s inclusion in the Innovation category highlights its unique ability to combine technology, trust, and human connection—an increasingly critical intersection in today’s digital-first world.As a nominee, Tripple is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 16th, Tripple fans can cast their votes at:vote.webbyawards.com ( https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2026/apps-software-immersive/app-excellence/experimental-innovation Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards’ famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Kim Kardashian’s “Nude Selfies Till I Die”; Prince’s “Everything You Think is True”; Steve Wilhite’s “It’s Pronounced “Jif” not ‘Gif’; NASA’s “Houston We Have A Webby”; and SZA’s “The Internet Scares Me. Thanks.About TrippleTripple is a digital legacy platform that empowers users to preserve their personal history, memories, and essential life information in a secure and accessible way. By combining intuitive design with structured prompts and long-term storage, Tripple enables individuals to create a lasting digitalfootprint for themselves and future generations. The platform prioritizes privacy, trust, and simplicity, addressing one of the most important yet underserved needs in the digital age.Find The Webby Awards Online Website: webbyawards.com Instagram: @thewebbyawards Linkedin: The Webby Awards TikTok: @thewebbyawards X: @TheWebbyAwards YouTube: youtube.com/thewebbyawardsFacebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards ( http://facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards Webby Media Contact:Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis mailto:webby@ssmandl.comTripple Media ContactCrystal Sadik, COOinfo@tripple.social

Tripple: Your Digital Legacy

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