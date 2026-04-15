Terry Ravenscroft's Novel ‘Jerry's’ Chronicles Village Rivalry Reaching Absurd Extremes.

NEW MILLS, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jerry's is the tale of how a village builds an elaborate public lavatories in the shape of a replica of the Taj Mahal, and the hilarious events that ensue. Written by veteran humorist Terry Ravenscroft, the book delivers an entertaining, and delightfully non-PC read about small-town rivalry taken to extremes.𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲'𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀The story revolves around the West Yorkshire village of Throgley, a village that in the past has been completely ignored by visitors to other nearby villages. In an effort to alter this the Throgley village council opt for an unconventional way of attracting visitors when, thanks to a large bequest from a local multi-millionaire, they construct a public toilet in his name.Things take a hilarious turn when the council employ impressive-looking former army officer, ex-Regimental Sergeant Major Horn, as the toilet’s commissionaire. A big mistake: his meddlesome ways immediately giving birth to a surfeit of comical moments - and what begins as a success story quickly turns into outright disaster when Horn's military strictness clashes with the realities of managing a public convenience.𝗔 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲-𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗿:Since its publication in 2020 , readers have appreciated Jerry's well-thought-out plot. The book is compelling with many laugh-out-loud moments, the authors's trademark witty one-liners on every page. The realistic characters are so well-drawn that readers feel they know them personally.Jerry's balances its sense of humour with clever structure, making it a classic Ravenscroft work - sharp, irreverent, and impossible to put down.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿:Terry Ravenscroft possesses a natural talent for making his readers laugh. Born in New Mills, Derbyshire, England, in 1938, he has written 21 humorous books and scripts for British comedy legends including Les Dawson, The Two Ronnies, Morecambe and Wise, Alas Smith and Jones, Ken Dodd, and Roy Hudd. Three of his books, Stairlift to Heaven, Dear Coca-Cola, and Dear Air 2000, ranked in the top ten of the Kindle Best Sellers list at the same time.His work has received endorsements from notable figures, including Barry Cryer, Griff Rhys Jones, June Whitfield, and Roy Hudd, as well as commendations from David Renwick (creator of One Foot in the Grave) and Andy Hamilton (writer of Outnumbered).

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