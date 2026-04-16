Gallop Innotek Launches Silicone-Free Thermal Gap Filler Solutions for LED and Industrial Electronics

Silicone-Free Thermal Gap Filler Silicone-Free Thermal Gap Filler Solutions

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GALLOP INNOTEK today announced the launch of its next-generation silicone-free thermal gap fillers engineered to eliminate contamination risks, reduce mechanical stress, and ensure stable thermal performance in high-powered LED and industrial electronics applications.

Contamination and inconsistent compression are critical failure points in modern electronic systems, which are more compact and performance-driven. Gallop’s silicone-free thermal material solutions enhance material compatibility, prevent silicone migration, and provide precise gap control.

“For high-powered LED and sensitive electronic systems, silicone contamination is a growing concern for long-term reliability and abrupt component failure,” said Oliver, sales manager of Gallop Innotek. “We have expanded our product portfolio to include thermal gap pads and dispensable thermal gap filler materials, allowing manufacturers to select suitable thermal interface solutions to help control gap tolerance and accurate assembly pressure.”

Gallop’s silicone-free materials are available in a range of softness and thickness options for diverse applications such as LED modules, LED drivers, control electronics, power conversion systems, surveillance cameras, and other critical electronics.

For more information on Gallop’s silicone-free thermal gap filler data sheet, visit thermal pad.

About GALLOP INNOTEK

Gallop Innotek provides industrial electronics manufacturers with custom thermal management and EMI shielding materials. Based in Shenzhen, China, the company offers application-oriented support to help clients attain design-adapted thermal interface solutions.

Media Contacts:

+86 – 755 – 23765952

sales@gallopinnotek.com

Website: https://gallopinnotek.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.