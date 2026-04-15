Vision One Seeks $1–$3M to Scale AI, UAV & Robotics Ecosystem After US Army, NASA, DARPA & DIU Recognitions

Vision One's Netrion Humanoid Sushant Khadka THERMIS UAV for Environmental and WildFire Monitoring FieryStrike (High Speed Counter Strike UAV)

We are scaling a portfolio of AI and autonomous systems designed for real-world deployment and invite investors and partners to help accelerate this mission” — Shan Khadka (SK), Founder & CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vision One, an emerging leader in autonomous systems and artificial intelligence, has announced plans to raise $1 million to $3 million in funding to accelerate the development and deployment of its next-generation technologies. With a rapidly expanding portfolio of 20+ patented and patent-pending innovations, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of responsible AI-driven systems across UAVs, robotics, wearable platforms, and advanced energy technologies.Founded by Sushant Khadka (Shan, S.K), a Nepalese-American aerospace and mechanical engineer with a background in U.S. Army aviation and advanced defense systems engineering, Vision One Tech is built on a simple but powerful idea: the future of technology lies in integrated, intelligent systems that operate reliably in real-world environments.The company is developing a unified ecosystem of Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous systems, enabling machines to perform complex missions with minimal human intervention while maintaining human oversight for safety-critical decisions. These capabilities are increasingly essential across defense, emergency response, logistics, and infrastructure sectors, where real-time decision-making and operational reliability directly impact outcomes.At the core of Vision One Tech’s portfolio is its UAV platforms, a family of unmanned aerial systems designed for a wide range of applications. These include THERMIS, a hybrid VTOL UAV developed for wildfire intelligence and disaster response; RAPTOR, a tactical ISR platform designed for reconnaissance and surveillance missions; QuickDrop, a patented non-landing drone delivery system enabling rapid logistics without the need for landing infrastructure; and HeavyLift, a high-capacity UAV platform designed to support payload-intensive missions and resupply operations.Each system within the SkyRovr ecosystem is engineered with modularity, scalability, and real-world deployment in mind. The platforms are designed to operate in GPS-denied environments, integrate advanced sensing capabilities, and leverage edge AI to enable adaptive decision-making in complex conditions. One of its key initiatives aligns with DARPA-level objectives, targeting a 1:4 payload-to-weight ratio for heavy-lift UAV systems, a breakthrough capability that could significantly redefine logistics efficiency and operational reach.Beyond aerial systems, Vision One Tech is expanding into ground and humanoid robots , further strengthening its position as a multi-domain autonomous systems company. Its GroundHawk autonomous rover integrates mobility, sensing, and drone deployment capabilities, enabling hybrid ground-air operations for logistics and reconnaissance. Meanwhile, the NETRION humanoid platform represents the company’s advancement in human-machine teaming, designed to operate in both structured and unstructured environments across defense and commercial applications.A key differentiator for Vision One Tech is its focus on platform-level integration rather than isolated products. By building an interconnected ecosystem of UAVs, robotics, wearable devices, and energy systems, the company enables seamless coordination across multiple domains. This approach allows its technologies to scale together, forming a unified operational framework adaptable to evolving mission requirements.Vision One Tech’s innovation has been recognized across several major U.S. programs. The company was named a winner of the NASA Sustainable Business Challenge in 2025 for THERMIS, a VTOL flying wing UAV, reflecting its ability to leverage advanced data and technology for real-world impact. It was also selected as a finalist in the U.S. Army xTech Humanoid competition, highlighting its advancements in robotics and human-machine integration.In addition, Vision One Tech has received DARPA awardable status, validating the technical feasibility and strategic relevance of its UAV systems. Most recently, the company was selected as a semifinalist in the Defense Innovation Unit’s Tactical Wearable Device program, further demonstrating its ability to develop technologies that directly support operational effectiveness and human safety.The DIU selection centers on GuardianPulse-AI, a wearable system that integrates artificial intelligence to monitor physiological data and generate real-time triage insights. Designed for battlefield and emergency response scenarios, the system enables faster, more informed decision-making, with the potential to significantly improve outcomes in high-risk environments.Underlying all of Vision One Tech’s platforms is a strong and expanding intellectual property portfolio, consisting of more than 20 patent assets across UAV infrastructure, AI systems, robotics, energy technologies, and wearable devices. This includes a granted U.S. patent for hybrid UAV power routing, a published application for non-landing drone delivery infrastructure, and multiple filings covering swarm coordination, autonomous systems, and AI-driven sensing technologies.Rather than focusing on incremental innovation, Vision One Tech is building foundational technologies capable of supporting entire ecosystems. This strategic approach positions the company for long-term growth across defense, logistics, emergency response, infrastructure monitoring, and smart mobility sectors.At the core of the company’s philosophy is a commitment to responsible AI. Vision One Tech emphasizes transparency, reliability, and human-centered design, ensuring that its systems enhance human capability rather than replace it. This approach is especially critical in safety-sensitive environments, where trust, accountability, and system reliability are essential.As global demand for autonomous systems continues to accelerate, Vision One Tech is entering a critical phase of expansion. To support this growth, the company is actively seeking $1 million to $3 million in funding to accelerate product development, expand engineering capabilities, and transition toward scaled deployment. Defense Technology Investment opportunities are available through equity participation, strategic partnerships, intellectual property licensing, and co-development initiatives. The company is focused on building long-term relationships with investors and partners aligned with its vision of advancing responsible AI and scalable autonomous systems.According to Founder and CEO Sushant Khadka, the company’s mission extends beyond technology development:“We are building systems that operate in the real world, where conditions are unpredictable, environments are complex, and decisions matter. Our goal is to create intelligent platforms that support human operators, improve safety, and enable faster, more effective responses across critical domains.”Khadka’s experience as a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Technician in the U.S. Army, combined with his work as a Principal Systems Engineer at Northrop Grumman, provides a unique foundation that bridges real-world operations and advanced engineering. This dual perspective has shaped Vision One Tech’s focus on building technologies that are not only innovative, but also practical, scalable, and mission-ready.Looking ahead, Vision One Tech aims to expand across both defense and commercial markets, leveraging its platform-based architecture to address critical challenges, from wildfire monitoring and disaster response to logistics optimization and infrastructure intelligence.With a strong foundation of innovation, a growing intellectual property portfolio, and recognition from leading U.S. agencies, Vision One Tech is well-positioned to play a defining role in the future of AI autonomous systems As the company continues to scale, it invites investors, partners, and collaborators to join in building the next generation of intelligent systems, designed to enhance human capability, improve operational efficiency, and redefine what is possible with responsible AI.For more information, visit visionone.tech or contact info@visionone.tech 6822984272

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