Commissioner Sid Miller Calls on Governor Abbott to Immediately Suspend Texas Motor Fuel Tax

High Fuel Costs Are Crushing Working Texans

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today issued a bold and urgent call to Texas Governor Greg Abbott: temporarily suspend the state’s motor fuel tax immediately. With diesel and gasoline prices skyrocketing, Miller warned that the tax is inflicting severe pain on Texas working families.

“Governor Abbott, it’s time to act decisively and suspend the Texas gas tax now,” Commissioner Miller declared. “Not next legislative session. Not after another study. Now. Every extra dollar working Texans spend on fuel is a dollar taken from their bottom line. Suspending this tax is one of the fastest and most effective steps we can take to support Texas families.”

Miller pointed to action already taken in other states and challenged Texas to lead:

“Indiana and Georgia have already suspended their gas taxation. Texas, the nation’s energy and agricultural powerhouse, should be leading the way. We have a strong economy and a healthy rainy day fund. There is no excuse for state government to keep padding its accounts; our families struggle to fill their tanks and feed their kids.”

The Commissioner also voiced strong support for President Donald Trump’s America First energy policies:

“I stand 100% with President Trump in his fight to restore American energy dominance, stabilize global markets, and ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon. President Trump is standing up for the hardworking men and women who power this nation, and Texas leaders must do the same by delivering real relief right here at home.”

Miller warned that inaction will deepen the economic strain across the state:

“This is about survival for many Texans,” Miller concluded. “Failure to temporarily suspend the fuel tax now will only drive up costs for every family. Governor Abbott, use the authority you have and act today. Texas families cannot afford to wait.”