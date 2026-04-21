Tamatem Acquires Playable Factory to Expand into Ad Tech and Accelerate Its AI-First Gaming Platform

Tamatem signs a full acquisition of Playable Factory Adtech Ai company in Istanbul Tamatem Games MENA top publisher logo Tamatem has raised over $25 million in funding and is expanding its business across game publishing, advertising, and localized payment solutions for developers globally.

Tamatem acquired Playable Factory to strengthen ad tech and grow its AI-powered gaming platform globally.

Today is a defining moment for Tamatem. With Playable Factory, we’re bringing one of the most advanced playable ads technologies in the world into our platform.” — Hussam Hammo, CEO of Tamatem

AMMAN, JORDAN, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tamatem , the leading mobile games publisher in the MENA region, today announced the full acquisition of Playable Factory , one of the world’s most advanced and widely deployed playable ads platforms, serving top gaming companies globally and generating more than 30 billion impressions.Founded in Istanbul in 2018, Playable Factory has created over 90,000 playable ads and built industry-leading technology. This technology enables game developers and publishers to scale user acquisition through interactive ad formats, delivering up to 8x higher install conversion rates, 40% higher retention, and significantly stronger lifetime value.The acquisition positions Tamatem to integrate one of the most powerful ad tech capabilities in the gaming industry, bringing best-in-class global technology into its platform.“Today is a defining moment for Tamatem,” said Hussam Hammo , CEO of Tamatem. “With Playable Factory, we’re bringing one of the most advanced playable ads technologies in the world into our platform. This allows us to combine content, distribution, payments, and now world-class advertising technology to build a fully integrated gaming ecosystem.”Founded in 2013, Tamatem has built its leadership in MENA by focusing on culturally relevant content and solving key infrastructure challenges in the region. The company has published over 70 localized games, reaching more than 300 million downloads and over 3 million monthly active users.A core part of Tamatem’s infrastructure is Tamatem Plus, its payments network, which integrates over 45 local payment methods into a single API, enabling hundreds of gaming and app companies to monetize effectively across the region.“Playable Factory has built a platform trusted by leading gaming companies across Europe and the US,” said Berat Oguz, founder and CEO of Playable Factory. “Joining Tamatem allows us to scale this technology globally, while continuing to deliver high-performance solutions to our partners.”With this acquisition, Tamatem is entering a new phase as an AI-first gaming platform.The company is actively investing in AI across all layers of its business, from creating games faster and more efficiently, to generating and optimizing advertising creatives at scale, to enabling new forms of interactive and personalized player experiences.The long-term vision is to leverage AI to fundamentally transform how games are built, marketed, and experienced, unlocking faster production cycles, smarter growth, and entirely new gameplay formats.The announcement comes as Tamatem welcomes Next Ventures and Square Enix as new investors, with existing investor Krafton increasing its commitment, bringing total funding raised by the company to over $25 million.Tamatem now operates across six offices in Amman, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Istanbul, and Baghdad, with a team of 180 employees.The company plans to expand beyond MENA into new markets, combining content, infrastructure, ad tech, and AI to build a global gaming platform originating from the region.About TamatemTamatem is the leading mobile games publisher in the MENA region, focused on delivering culturally relevant gaming experiences. Founded in 2013, the company provides end-to-end publishing, distribution, monetization, and infrastructure solutions, enabling games to succeed in one of the fastest growing gaming markets globally.About Playable FactoryPlayable Factory is one of the world’s leading playable ads platforms, founded in 2018 in Istanbul. The company has created over 90,000 playable ads for hundreds of clients, delivering billions of impressions and driving performance through advanced interactive advertising technology.

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