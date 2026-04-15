Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection Celebrates Outstanding Guest Recognition Across Leading Travel Platforms

Cinnamon Bentota Beach Resort

SRI LANKA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection proudly announces a series of exceptional recognitions received across leading global travel platforms, reflecting the authentic voices and memorable experiences of its valued guests.The resort has been awarded the following recognitions;• 9.2/10 on Hotels.com• 9.0/10 on Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2026• 5.9/10 on HolidayCheck 2026These recognitions reflect the resort’s commitment to delivering highly personalised service that anticipates guest needs, while fostering meaningful connections through authentic Sri Lankan hospitality. Each review stands as a testament to the trust placed in the property and the enduring impressions created through thoughtfully curated experiences.Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection, hospitality is approached with intention and precision. From carefully curated culinary offerings to immersive cultural encounters, every touchpoint is designed to create a seamless sense of comfort, connection, and belonging.This achievement is a direct result of the unwavering dedication of the resort’s team, whose passion, professionalism, and attention to detail consistently elevate the guest experience. Their continued commitment plays a pivotal role in shaping a destination where guests feel genuinely welcomed, valued, and inspired.As the resort marks this milestone, it remains firmly focused on its core purpose, continuing to deliver meaningful and memorable experiences that resonate long after each stay.

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