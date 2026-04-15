Silex World Unveils Platform for Domestic Rare Earth Production Using Waste and Low-Energy Processing

Silex World unveils low-energy rare earth platform using waste feedstocks, with India rollout and plans to scale across the US and Europe.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silex World Ltd, a University of Leeds spinout focused on clean critical materials processing, today announced a breakthrough platform enabling the domestic recovery and production of rare earth materials from waste streams using a highly energy-efficient process, alongside the rollout of its first production facilities in India.The platform integrates Silex World’s established alkali-based extraction technology with a new low-energy conversion system, allowing rare earth materials to be recovered and reprocessed into usable forms within a single, continuous workflow. The approach is designed to support localised production of critical materials across the United States and Europe, reducing reliance on overseas refining infrastructure.As part of its commercialisation strategy, Silex World is advancing production deployment in India, establishing an initial manufacturing base capable of processing rare earth-bearing materials at scale. The India rollout provides a near-term pathway to industrial output while the company develops parallel opportunities for regional deployment in Western markets.Rare earth elements are essential to modern industry, underpinning electric vehicles, wind turbines, defence systems, and advanced electronics. Despite their importance, the majority of global refining capacity remains concentrated outside Western economies, creating structural vulnerabilities in supply chains.Silex World’s platform directly addresses this imbalance by enabling:* Recovery of rare earth materials from end-of-life products and industrial waste* Processing without the need for conventional acid-based refining* Low-energy conversion into usable material forms suitable for downstream manufacturing* Deployment in modular systems that can operate close to feedstock sourcesThe system is designed to operate as a scalable, decentralised solution, capable of supporting both regional recycling infrastructure and industrial partners seeking secure, compliant supply of critical materials.Michael Hodges, Founder of Silex World Ltd, said: “Critical materials are the foundation of modern industry, yet the West remains structurally dependent on external processing. What we are introducing is a way to bring that capability back—efficiently, locally, and at scale.”He added: “Our rollout in India demonstrates that this is not theoretical. We are moving into production while building pathways for deployment in the U.S. and Europe.”The platform has been developed with compatibility across a range of rare earth-containing feedstocks, including permanent magnets and industrial residues. Silex World is now engaging with partners across the United States and Europe to explore deployment opportunities, including pilot-scale systems and integration into existing industrial processes.The company believes the technology aligns closely with policy priorities under the European Critical Raw Materials Act and U.S. initiatives to strengthen domestic supply chains for strategic materials.Silex World is actively seeking collaboration with industrial partners, government agencies, and regional investment funds to accelerate deployment and scale-up.About Silex World Ltd Silex World Ltd is a clean technology company focused on the recovery and processing of critical materials, including rare earth elements, using environmentally sustainable methods. A spinout from the University of Leeds, the company is developing scalable solutions to enable circular supply chains and reduce dependence on imported refining capacity.Contact Michael Hodges : michael@silexworld.com https://www.silexworld.com/

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