JASI Skin + Wellness Los Angeles Highlights PRF EZ Gel as a Natural Alternative for Volume Restoration

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The Los Angeles med spa is meeting growing patient demand for biocompatible, all-natural treatments with platelet-rich fibrin-based volume restoration.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As patient demand continues to grow for treatments that work with the body's own biology rather than introducing synthetic materials, JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa based in Los Angeles is bringing greater focus to one of its most innovative offerings: PRF EZ Gel, a platelet-rich fibrin treatment that uses the patient's own blood to create a natural filler and collagen stimulator.The Los Angeles clinic, located at 11695 National Blvd., has seen increasing interest in PRF EZ Gel from patients seeking volume restoration and skin quality improvement without traditional synthetic fillers. The treatment, which draws on the patient's platelet-rich fibrin, aligns with a broader shift in aesthetic medicine toward bioregenerative approaches that stimulate the body's natural healing and rejuvenating processes."PRF EZ Gel is one of the most exciting treatments we offer because it genuinely uses what the patient already has," said Ginille Brown, NP, Founder of JASI Skin + Wellness. "We draw a small amount of blood, process it into a fibrin gel, and use that to restore volume and stimulate collagen right where the patient needs it most. For patients who want results that look natural and feel natural, this is a remarkable option."The PRF EZ Gel process begins with a standard blood draw. The sample is spun in a centrifuge to concentrate the platelet-rich fibrin, which is then activated into a gel form that can be injected into areas of volume loss, including the under-eye hollows, cheeks, lips, and jawline. Unlike traditional hyaluronic acid or calcium hydroxylapatite fillers, PRF EZ Gel carries no risk of foreign body reaction and degrades naturally as the fibrin is metabolized by the body. Its collagen-stimulating properties mean that results can continue to improve over several weeks following treatment. JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa Los Angeles integrates PRF EZ Gel into comprehensive treatment plans that may also include traditional injectables such as Botox, Sculptra, or Radiesse for patients whose goals require a combination approach. The clinic's providers assess each patient individually to determine the most effective strategy for their specific anatomy and aesthetic concerns.Ginille Brown, NP, completed undergraduate studies at Stanford University and received her nursing credentials from Duke University School of Nursing before entering aesthetic medicine in 2013. As a Filipino and Black woman in a field where practitioners of color remain underrepresented, Brown has built her Los Angeles practice around serving patients of all skin types with equal clinical rigor. The clinic's Google Business Profile for the Los Angeles location reflects 288 5-star reviews, with patients frequently highlighting the personalized, patient-first approach to care.The Los Angeles location provides a full spectrum of nonsurgical aesthetic and wellness services, including Botox, dermal fillers, Sculptra, Radiesse, Aerolase laser therapy, SkinPen microneedling, HydraFacial, BioRePeel chemical peels, PRF scalp injections for hair restoration, GLP-1 medical weight loss, and the JASI Skincare product line of natural botanical and medical-grade antioxidant formulations.JASI Skin + Wellness accepts new patients at its Los Angeles location at 11695 National Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064. Additional locations serve patients in Torrance and Las Vegas.About JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa in Los Angeles, CA is a medical spa specializing in nonsurgical aesthetic treatments, advanced skin therapies, and wellness services. Founded in 2013 by Ginille Brown, NP, the practice operates three locations across California and Nevada. The clinic offers personalized treatment plans for patients of all skin types and backgrounds, with services including injectables, laser treatments, microneedling, hair restoration, and medical weight loss. For more information, visit jasiskin.com.###Media ContactJASI Skin + Wellness Med SpaAddress:11695 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064Phone Number:(424) 478-0522Website: https://jasiskin.com

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