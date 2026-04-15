JASI Skin + Wellness Las Vegas Introduces HydraFacial and Aerolase Laser Treatments for Spring Skin Preparation

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The Las Vegas med spa is helping desert residents prepare their skin for the intense spring sun with advanced hydration and laser-based therapies.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Las Vegas temperatures climbing quickly into spring and the city's notoriously dry, sun-intense climate placing year-round demands on skin, JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa is expanding its focus on preventive and restorative care through two of its most sought-after treatments: HydraFacial deep hydration therapy and Aerolase laser treatments for pigmentation and vascular concerns.The Las Vegas clinic, located at 8861 W. Sahara Ave., serves a growing patient base that faces unique skin challenges from desert living, including chronic dehydration, sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and accelerated aging from UV exposure. As spring approaches and UV index levels increase, the JASI Skin + Wellness team is prioritizing treatment plans that address existing sun damage while building a foundation of skin health that supports patients through the warmer months ahead."Las Vegas is one of the most demanding climates for skin health," said Ginille Brown, NP, Founder of JASI Skin + Wellness. "Our patients deal with intense UV exposure, low humidity, and seasonal temperature swings that take a real toll over time. HydraFacial and Aerolase give us the ability to treat existing damage and hydration deficits while building a stronger skin barrier. Getting ahead of it in spring makes a meaningful difference."HydraFacial uses a patented vortex-fusion delivery system to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and infuse the skin with antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid in a single treatment session. It is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and requires no downtime. For Las Vegas patients dealing with dehydration and environmental dullness, HydraFacial provides an immediate improvement in skin tone and texture while supporting long-term barrier function.Aerolase laser therapy addresses some of the most persistent skin concerns seen in high-sun environments, including sun-induced pigmentation, redness, vascular irregularities, and inflammatory conditions such as rosacea. The Aerolase Neo Elite system used at JASI Skin + Wellness delivers energy in ultra-short pulses that minimize heat buildup, making it effective and comfortable for patients across all skin tones. Its versatility allows the clinic to treat multiple concerns in a single session. JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa Las Vegas was founded in 2013 by Ginille Brown, NP, whose Stanford and Duke University training informed a clinical philosophy centered on evidence-based treatment and patient education. Brown's background as a Filipino and Black woman in aesthetic medicine has shaped the practice's commitment to treating diverse skin tones with equal precision and care, an approach that has built the clinic's reputation across its three locations.The Las Vegas location offers a full range of aesthetic and wellness services including Botox, dermal fillers, Sculptra, Radiesse, PRF EZ Gel natural volume restoration, SkinPen microneedling, BioRePeel chemical peels, PRF scalp injections for hair health, GLP-1 medical weight loss support, and the JASI Skincare at-home product line.JASI Skin + Wellness Las Vegas is welcoming new patients ahead of the spring season. The clinic is located at 8861 W. Sahara Ave. Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89117.About JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa in Las Vegas, NV is a medical spa specializing in nonsurgical aesthetic treatments, advanced skin therapies, and wellness services. Founded in 2013 by Ginille Brown, NP, the practice operates three locations across California and Nevada. The clinic offers personalized treatment plans for patients of all skin types and backgrounds, with services including injectables, laser treatments, microneedling, hair restoration, and medical weight loss. For more information, visit jasiskin.com.###Media ContactJASI Skin + Wellness Med SpaAddress:8861 W Sahara Ave Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89117Phone Number:(725) 332-9533Website: https://jasiskin.com/

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