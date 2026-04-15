5th Annual Urs Mubarak Commemoration Highlights Faith, Service, and Resilience in American Muslim Community

Sons and followers of Hazrat El Sheikh Gillani (mercy of Allah upon him) —including Sheikh Noorul Hussain Shah Gillani, Shafaat Shah Gillani, Abdul Qadir Shah Gillani, and Noorullah Shah Gillani—carry the ceremonial chadar to be placed at his Darbar.

He brought people together to do good…He spent his life helping mankind.” — Hon. Khalifa Hussein Abu Bakr

LAHORE, PAKISTAN, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Muslims of America, Inc. (TMOA) held its 5th Annual Urs commemoration in Lahore, Pakistan on March 29, 2026, to honor the life and legacy of Hazrat El Sheikh Syed Mubarik Ali Shah Gillani (mercy of Almighty God upon him), bringing together community members, scholars, and international guests for a program centered on faith, service, and unity. The event brought together devoteesAn “Urs” is a traditional observance in many Muslim communities marking the anniversary of the passing of a revered spiritual leader. The term “urs” comes from the Arabic word for wedding, or union. The community’s annual Urs commemorates the union of El Sheikh Syed Mubarak Ali Shah Gillani with the Almighty Creator, and is typically recognized with a program of prayer, reflection, and charitable activity. During the Urs, speakers emphasized that the legacy of Hazrat El Sheikh Gillani provides a model for both personal and community success—rooted in faith, service to others, and adherence to the example of the Holy Last Messenger Muhammad (peace be upon him).Opening the program, Sheikh Syed Noorul Hussain Shah Gillani, son of Hazrat El Sheikh Gillani, described the gathering as bonded through unity and shared purpose, “I'm happy to bring people together from various (sufi) tariqas because we all share the same goal, and that goal is none other than Allah. The path that we take and tread upon is a path of love. So this is in fact a gathering of lovers, coming to commemorate the union of one love, Sheikh Syed Mubarik Ali Shah Gillani”.The program was honored by the presence of special guest Muhammad Mian Soomro, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, who has previously supported TMOA’s American Muslim Medical Relief Team (AMMRT) in delivering critical humanitarian aid during the devastating floods in Sindh.As Imam of The Muslims of America, Inc. (TMOA), Hazrat El Sheikh Gillani is revered by followers who attended from all over the world including the United States, Canada, and Egypt. Honorable Khalifa Hussein Abu Bakr, Chief Executive of TMOA, described Hazrat El Sheikh Gillani as a humanitarian whose life was dedicated to helping others, “He brought people together to do good…He spent his life helping mankind”. The community’s history is filled with decades of initiatives inspired by El Sheikh Gillani’s work, including educational programs, youth development, social services, and international humanitarian outreach.An address by Syed Israr ul Hassan, scholar, barrister, Patron in Chief of the National Association of Private Schools and founder of the Suluk Education System offered an outside perspective on the enduring influence of El Sheikh Gillani, “When a life is given like that… without seeking anything in return, that life does not end when that person leaves this world. That life continues after death. It travels, it settles into hearts, it grows quietly, deeply across generations,” he said.In a personal reflection after a visit with the TMOA Community in the U.S., Syed Israr ul Hassan described the community’s generosity and cohesion. “I was not received as a guest, I was embraced as family,” he said. He added that such values reflect deeply held faith and sincerity, noting that strong communities are built through compassion, service, and shared purpose. Syed Israr ul Hassan also acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of American Muslims navigating social and historical challenges. “You understand what it means to hold on to faith when letting go would be easier,” he stated.Throughout the program, speakers emphasized that faith is expressed not only through belief, but through action—particularly through service, education, and community development. TMOA extended its sincere appreciation to the Government of Pakistan for facilitating the timely approval of visas for international guests. The event concluded with prayers for unity, continued service to humanity, and a renewed commitment to values of compassion, resilience, and faith.###The Muslims of America, Inc. (TMOA), is an indigenous American Muslim organization founded in 1980 and based in the United States of America. TMOA is dedicated to maintaining Islamic principles to be practiced in both letter and spirit by forming communities focused on love for the Almighty Creator, His Commandments, and the establishment of long-lasting relationships through interfaith programs.

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