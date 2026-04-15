Fyld Opens New, Larger Office in Lisbon, Marking a New Chapter of Growth for the JOYN Group IT Consultancy

LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Fyld, the high-performance IT consultancy and member of JOYN Group, has officially moved into a new, larger office in Lisbon, located at Rua Actor Taborda 27, 3rd floor, in the heart of the city. The move, which took place in early April 2026, reflects the company's sustained growth trajectory and its commitment to creating a stronger workplace environment for its expanding team.Founded with a distinctive sports-inspired philosophy centered on performance, humanity, and transparency, Fyld has grown rapidly, operating across seven countries and serving more than 30 enterprise clients. The new Lisbon headquarters — replacing the previous location at Avenida Casal Ribeiro — provides a significantly expanded workspace designed to support this momentum and accommodate future growth."This new office is more than a change of address — it is a statement about where Fyld is heading," said Hugo Teles Pereira, Senior Partner at JOYN Group. "Fyld's growth has been remarkable, and this move reflects the confidence we have in the team and in the market demand for high-performance IT consulting delivered with a human-first approach."The new facility also introduces enhanced physical security measures, including controlled access systems, reinforced perimeter controls, and dedicated secure areas for nearshore teams working on sensitive client engagements — particularly in the banking and financial services sector. These measures align with industry best practices for secure service delivery environments and complement JOYN Group's information security framework, ensuring that physical workspace security matches the rigorous standards applied to digital infrastructure and data protection.The relocation comes at a pivotal moment for Fyld and the broader JOYN Group. In March 2026, JOYN successfully renewed its ISO/IEC 27001 certification across all group companies — including Fyld — with BSI (British Standards Institution) confirming full compliance with the international standard for information security management. The combination of a growing team, expanded physical infrastructure with strengthened security, and group-wide certification positions Fyld to take on larger, more complex engagements — especially in highly regulated industries where physical and logical access controls are equally critical."Our people are our greatest asset, and they deserve a space that matches their ambition," said the Fyld leadership team. "The new office gives us room to grow, collaborate, and continue delivering the level of performance our clients expect — while staying true to the culture that makes Fyld different. At the same time, it raises the bar on physical security, which is essential when our nearshore teams handle critical systems and data for banking clients."The new office maintains Fyld's central Lisbon presence, ensuring easy access for the team and proximity to the city's thriving technology ecosystem. Fyld also operates offices in Porto, Portugal, and Brussels, Belgium, as part of its European delivery model.Key highlights of the move:- Larger, modern workspace designed for collaboration and team growth- Enhanced physical security: controlled access, secure areas for banking and financial services nearshore teams- Central Lisbon location at Rua Actor Taborda 27, 3rd floor, 1000-007- Supports Fyld's continued expansion across 7 countries- Coincides with JOYN Group's full ISO/IEC 27001 recertification (March 2026)- Reinforces Fyld's position as a leading IT consultancy within the JOYN GroupFyld's service portfolio includes IT team expansion, nearshore software development, team-as-a-service, and IT managed services, delivered to clients across the banking, insurance, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and public sectors.About FyldFyld is a high-performance IT consultancy and member of JOYN Group, delivering outsourcing, nearshore development, and managed IT services to enterprise clients across Europe and beyond. With offices in Lisbon, Porto, and Brussels, and a distinctive culture rooted in performance and transparency, Fyld helps organizations scale their technology capabilities with agility and trust. Fyld is ISO/IEC 27001 certified as part of the JOYN Group.About JOYN GroupJOYN is an international IT consulting group helping organizations leverage technology to innovate and perform. Founded in 2015, JOYN operates with a global team of over 500 consultants delivering end-to-end digital solutions across 20+ countries through its companies: Growin, Fyld, Landskill, Infosistema, DocDigitizer, and Uniksystem.

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