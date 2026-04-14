Minutes of the Board’s discount rate meetings on February 9 and March 18, 2026
April 14, 2026
Minutes of the Boardâ€™s discount rate meetings on February 9 and March 18, 2026
For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday released the minutes from its recent meetings to review and determine the discount rates provided to depository institutions through the discount window. Today's minutes cover the Board meetings that occurred on February 9 and March 18, 2026.
The Board's process for setting the discount rate is distinct from the process the Federal Open Market Committee follows in setting the target range for the federal funds rate.
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