Vegas Live Casino Network Launches Live Streaming From The Casino Floor With Grabyo

New service at the Plaza Hotel & Casino brings casino gameplay to a global audience through cloud-based live production, clipping, and streaming

NEVADA, NV, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vegas Live Casino Network (VLCN) has launched a new live streaming service from the smoke-free casino space at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas, powered by Grabyo ’s cloud-native video platform.The new initiative allows audiences on YouTube to experience casino gameplay as it happens, combining live streaming from the casino floor, authentic moments from the gaming tables, and highlights for digital and social.Using Grabyo, VLCN produces live streams from a dedicated production gallery on the Plaza’s smoke-free casino floor while enabling remote teams to create highlights, clips, and recap shows in the cloud.“Las Vegas attracts people from all over the world who want to experience the excitement of the casino floor,” said Stephan Shelanski, Executive Producer and Director, Circa Sports and Product Lead at Vegas Live Casino Network. “Our goal was to create a space where that energy could be captured and streamed live, giving viewers the next best thing to being there.”Turning the casino floor into a live production studioBy deploying a lean, multi-camera set-up and production gallery, Grabyo enables VLCN operators to capture live blackjack and roulette play at the Plaza alongside the broader casino dynamic without the need for a large studio footprint or intrusive hardware.“Most casinos traditionally restrict filming on the floor,” Shelanski explained. “Working with the Plaza, which has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to social media engagement, we can create a space designed specifically for live streaming.”The result is a compact, professional broadcast environment engineered to translate the energy of Las Vegas into a new live format, capturing the key moments of the gaming experience and sharing it with a global audience online.A lean cloud production systemVLCN streams six hours of live gameplay each day. Using Grabyo, a small production team switches cameras, manages audio, and records the entire broadcast in the cloud while marking key moments as they happen. These digital markers allow the team to quickly turn around standout moments into social clips and highlights, without editors needing to be on site.“At the end of each day we produce a 30-minute recap show featuring the most exciting moments from the stream,” Shelanski said. “Grabyo allows us to mark those moments in real time and quickly turn them into content for our audience.”Extending the experience through highlightsShort-form clips and highlights help extend the life of the live streams and introduce the content to new audiences.Key moments from the casino floor are clipped and shared on YouTube, helping audiences discover the content and join the live stream. The broadcasts feature familiar faces from the gaming community who visit the casino regularly, with additional distribution across platforms such as TikTok and Instagram planned for the future.“Highlights allow us to capture the most exciting moments and share them quickly across social platforms,” Shelanski added. “They’re a powerful way to bring new viewers into the experience.”A new format for live streamingThis exciting new project highlights how cloud-based production tools are enabling new forms of live entertainment.“Live streaming is expanding far beyond traditional sports and broadcast TV,” said Gareth Capon, CEO at Grabyo. “ VLCN broadcasting from the casino floors shows how physical venues can be transformed into live experiences that can reach audiences anywhere in the world.”VLCN plans to expand the concept through special events, additional programming, and further production enhancements designed to help viewers follow the gameplay more easily.“Casino games are universal,” Shelanski said. “Whether you're in Las Vegas, London or anywhere else in the world, the experience is the same. That presents huge opportunities for streaming these moments to a global audience.”About VLCNVegas Live Casino Network (VLCN) is a ground-breaking live-streamed network in a casino, where you can watch real players gamble for real money, in real time. Located in the Plaza Hotel & Casino, in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, VLCN is the first network to live-stream all the gaming action - Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Craps, Slots - to the public worldwide. Learn more at https://www.vegaslivecasinonetwork.com/ and watch on YouTube at @VegasLiveCasinoNetwork.

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