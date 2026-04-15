JASI Skin + Wellness Torrance Launches Spring Skin Renewal Program with BioRePeel and SkinPen Microneedling

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The Torrance med spa is helping patients reverse winter skin damage and prepare for warmer months with clinical-grade resurfacing treatments for all skin tones.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures rise and skin emerges from the dull, dehydrated effects of winter, JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa in Torrance is offering a targeted spring skin renewal program built around two of its most effective resurfacing treatments: BioRePeel chemical peels and SkinPen microneedling.The Torrance clinic, located at 21250 Hawthorne Blvd., serves patients across the South Bay and surrounding Los Angeles County communities. With spring marking one of the most popular seasons for skin rejuvenation, provider Ginille Brown, NP, and her team have developed personalized treatment protocols to address the most common concerns patients carry into the new season, including uneven skin tone, fine lines, textural irregularities, and residual dullness from colder months."Spring is a natural reset point for so many of our patients," said Ginille Brown, NP, Founder of JASI Skin + Wellness. "After winter, the skin tends to look flat and tired. BioRePeel and microneedling are two of the most powerful tools we have for restoring that healthy glow without significant downtime. We can customize each treatment based on the patient's skin type, concerns, and goals."BioRePeel is a biphasic chemical peel that works on both the surface and deeper layers of skin without the visible peeling and extended recovery time associated with traditional chemical exfoliation. The treatment combines trichloroacetic acid (TCA) with biostimulating and nourishing ingredients to improve texture, address hyperpigmentation, and stimulate cellular renewal. At JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa Torrance , BioRePeel is frequently combined with other treatments to maximize results.SkinPen microneedling uses a medical-grade device to create controlled micro-injuries in the skin, triggering the body's natural collagen and elastin production. The treatment is particularly effective for patients concerned with acne scarring, enlarged pores, fine lines, and overall skin laxity. JASI Skin + Wellness applies its expertise in diverse skin types to ensure that microneedling protocols are adjusted appropriately for patients with deeper skin tones, where improper technique can trigger post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.JASI Skin + Wellness is founded by Ginille Brown, NP, a Filipino and Black woman who trained at Stanford University and Duke University School of Nursing. Her practice has been built on the principle that clinical-grade aesthetic care should be accessible to patients of all backgrounds and skin types. The Torrance location serves a diverse South Bay patient base and tailors every treatment plan to the specific needs of each individual.In addition to resurfacing treatments, the Torrance clinic offers Botox, dermal fillers, Sculptra, Radiesse, PRF EZ Gel for natural volume restoration, Aerolase laser therapy, HydraFacial hydration treatments, PRF scalp injections for hair restoration, and GLP-1 medical weight loss support. The proprietary JASI Skincare product line is also available to support and extend in-clinic results at home.JASI Skin + Wellness Torrance is accepting new patients and consultations for its spring skin renewal program. The clinic is located at 21250 Hawthorne Blvd Suite 170, Studio 107, Torrance, CA 90503.About JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa in Torrance, CA is a medical spa specializing in nonsurgical aesthetic treatments, advanced skin therapies, and wellness services. Founded in 2013 by Ginille Brown, NP, the practice operates three locations across California and Nevada. The clinic offers personalized treatment plans for patients of all skin types and backgrounds, with services including injectables, laser treatments, microneedling, hair restoration, and medical weight loss. For more information, visit jasiskin.com.###Media ContactJASI Skin + Wellness Med SpaAddress:21250 Hawthorne Blvd Suite 170 - Studio 107, Torrance, CA 90503Phone Number:(424) 218-4023Website: https://jasiskin.com

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