Finding for Recovery of $3,514.06 Issued Against Former Knox Township Fiscal Officer over Late Fees and Penalties

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $3,514.06 was issued Tuesday against the former fiscal officer for Knox Township in Vinton County over late pension and tax withholding submissions.

The finding against Teresa Weaver was among multiple issues identified in an audit of the township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023. The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors determined that Weaver, who served as fiscal officer from April 2020 through December 2022, failed to submit payroll withholdings to the Internal Revenue Service, the Ohio Department of Taxation, and the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System by required deadlines.

The late payments resulted in late fees and penalties totaling $3,514.06.

Auditors noted, “Late payment fees, penalties and interest incurred through gross negligence are illegal expenditures (that) do not serve a proper public purpose. These charges would have been avoided had the funds been remitted by the required due dates.”

Weaver and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the finding.

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov