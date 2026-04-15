Isotrax Launches Free Transport Management System for Small and Mid-Sized Hauliers

Isotrax - Transport Management System

A new cloud platform from Sweden levels the playing field for small and mid-sized carriers worldwide, with a full-featured transport management system for free

A small haulier with five trucks deserves the same operational clarity as one with five hundred. We built Isotrax so that any carrier can run a professional, digital transport operation from day one.” — Richard Ohlsson, CEO, EdIT Solutions Sweden AB

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EdIT Solutions Sweden AB today announced the global launch of Isotrax , a cloud-based Transport Management System purpose-built for small and mid-sized hauliers. With a free Starter plan available from day one, Isotrax makes enterprise-grade transport operations software accessible to carriers of any size — on equal terms with the industry's largest players.For years, the tools that enable efficient dispatch, route planning, digital proof of delivery, and automated customer invoicing have been out of reach for smaller carriers — either too expensive, too complex, or built for a scale that doesn't match their reality. Isotrax changes that.What Isotrax delivers:• Order management — transport orders, assignments, and shipping legs through the full lifecycle• Route planning and pricing — plan runs, manage stops, and control costs and margins• Invoicing — automated billing directly from completed transport operations• Driver mobile app (iOS & Android) — assignments, status updates, and digital proof of delivery• Customer and carrier portal — self-service tracking and status visibility for customers and partners• REST API and Excel export — connect Isotrax to existing ERP, accounting, or telematics systemsBuilt in the Nordics, designed for the worldIsotrax originates from Sweden, where road transport regulation, digital reporting, and operational standards are among the most demanding in the world. That foundation has shaped a platform that is rigorous by design — and global in architecture from day one. Infrastructure runs across EU, North American, and Asia-Pacific regions, with pricing available in over 30 currencies to support carriers wherever they operate.As operations grow, carriers can upgrade to unlock advanced capabilities including route optimisation, real-time vehicle tracking, and multi-company support. An Enterprise tier is available for larger organisations requiring private hosting or full ERP integration.AvailabilityIsotrax is available globally from today at isotrax.com. Full pricing details and feature specifications are available on the website.About EdIT Solutions Sweden ABEdIT Solutions Sweden AB is a Swedish technology company specialising in logistics software and transport operations. The company develops and operates Isotrax — a cloud-native Transport Management System built for small and mid-sized hauliers worldwide. Isotrax is delivered as a globally available SaaS solution with infrastructure spanning Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.Media contactRichard Ohlsson, CEO — EdIT Solutions Sweden ABinfo@editsolutions.com · isotrax.com

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