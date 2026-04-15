Blue Ridge Automotive Launches Fleet Services for Atlanta Small Businesses Needing Commercial Vehicle Maintenance

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Buckhead auto repair center launches fleet maintenance programs to help Atlanta small businesses keep commercial vehicles running at peak performance all year.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Ridge Automotive , a cornerstone of Atlanta's auto repair community for over two decades, is proud to announce the launch of comprehensive fleet maintenance services tailored specifically to meet the needs of Atlanta's small business community. The new program, centered at the shop's conveniently located Buckhead facility at 3190 Roswell Rd NW, offers small business owners a streamlined, reliable solution for keeping their commercial vehicles road-ready throughout the year.Atlanta's small business ecosystem is among the most dynamic in the Southeast. From Buckhead's bustling financial and retail corridors to the industrial activity along the I-285 commerce corridor, thousands of local businesses depend on delivery vans, service trucks, contractor vehicles, and company cars to keep their operations running. For these business owners, unexpected vehicle downtime doesn't just mean an inconvenience, it means lost revenue, missed appointments, and disappointed customers.Blue Ridge Automotive's new fleet services program addresses this challenge directly. Designed with the needs of restaurants, contractors, real estate agents, landscapers, and other small businesses in mind, the program provides a proactive approach to commercial vehicle maintenance, one that prioritizes prevention over costly repairs."Atlanta's small business community is the backbone of this city, and we want to be the partner that helps keep it moving," said the team at Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic . "When a restaurant's delivery van goes down or a contractor's work truck is sitting in a shop for a week, that's real money on the table. Our fleet program is built to prevent those situations, with priority scheduling, preventive maintenance plans, and the kind of transparent, trustworthy service we've been offering to individual customers for years. We're ready to extend that same commitment to the businesses that make Atlanta great."Key components of the Blue Ridge Automotive fleet services program include preventive maintenance scheduling designed to minimize downtime, priority service lanes to get business vehicles back on the road faster, centralized billing to simplify bookkeeping for fleet operators, and comprehensive multi-point inspections to catch potential issues before they become costly breakdowns. The shop services all vehicle types, Asian, Domestic, and European, so businesses with mixed-brand fleets can consolidate their maintenance with a single trusted provider.The Buckhead location's central position within Atlanta makes it especially accessible for business owners across the metro area. Situated along Roswell Road NW, the shop offers easy access for vehicles traveling from Midtown, Vinings, Sandy Springs, and beyond. The facility is fully equipped with professional-grade diagnostic technology and staffed by certified technicians capable of handling everything from routine oil changes to complex repairs on commercial vans and trucks.Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic holds several industry-leading certifications that reflect the shop's commitment to quality. As a RepairPal Certified shop, a TECHNET Professional member, and a CarMax-authorized repair center, Blue Ridge Automotive meets the rigorous standards for technical expertise, customer service, and transparent pricing that business owners demand when entrusting their fleets to an outside provider. Additionally, all repairs are backed by the shop's industry-leading 24-month/24,000-mile nationwide warranty, providing small business owners with confidence and peace of mind no matter where their vehicles travel.The launch of fleet services comes at a time of continued growth and investment for Blue Ridge Automotive. With four locations across the Atlanta metro area, including shops in Marietta, Chamblee, and Decatur, the company has built a reputation for excellence that spans the region. The Buckhead location's new fleet focus is a natural extension of that legacy, bringing a higher level of commercial vehicle expertise to one of Atlanta's most vibrant business districts.Small business owners interested in learning more about Blue Ridge Automotive's fleet maintenance programs are encouraged to visit blueridgeauto.co or contact the Buckhead location directly at (404) 266-1699. The team is available to discuss customized fleet maintenance plans, answer questions, and schedule a consultation at the business owner's convenience.Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic is a full-service auto repair provider with four locations across the Atlanta metro area, including Buckhead (3190 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305), Marietta (665 Whitlock Ave SW), Chamblee (3733 N Peachtree Rd), and Decatur (803 Church St). Specializing in Asian, Domestic, and European vehicles, Blue Ridge Automotive is RepairPal Certified, a TECHNET Professional member, and a CarMax-authorized repair center. All repairs are backed by a 24-month/24,000-mile nationwide warranty. For more information, visit blueridgeauto.co.###Media ContactBlue Ridge Automotive - European & DomesticBuckhead Location: 3190 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305Phone: (404) 266-1699Website: https://blueridgeauto.co/car-repair-shop-buckhead-ga/

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