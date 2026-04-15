Hopper Hopper & Strebe LLP Awarded FindLaw Badge Amid Rising Family Law Needs in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sacramento, California, March 30, 2026 — Hopper Hopper & Strebe, LLP has earned new visibility on FindLaw’s Sacramento family law directory, adding another public signal of the firm’s presence in one of California’s busiest family law markets. FindLaw’s Sacramento profile for the firm highlights domestic violence , divorce, child custody, LGBTQIA+ family issues, restraining order appeals, courtroom litigation, high-net-worth property division, and business valuation matters.FindLaw exposure matters because many people search by city and legal issue when they are ready to call a lawyer. On FindLaw, Jason P. Hopper is listed as a Certified Family Law Specialist, and Jessica L. Hopper has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star. The firm also maintains a Roseville office, which helps extend its reach across the Sacramento region and nearby Northern California communities.“Recognition on a platform people already use to search for family law counsel means our firm is easier to find when the stakes are real,” said Jason P. Hopper, C.F.L.S., partner at Hopper Hopper & Strebe LLP. “Our work often involves contested divorce, child custody disputes, restraining orders, and cases with major financial consequences for parents, business owners, and families. This FindLaw recognition puts our name in front of people who need direct, trial-ready family law representation in Sacramento and beyond.”Hopper Hopper & Strebe LLP has focused on litigated divorce, child custody disputes, domestic violence restraining orders, civil harassment restraining orders, and select cases involving business owners and complex financial issues.With 17 years of practice for Jason Hopper, 17 years for Jessica Hopper, and 15 years for Michael Strebe, the firm’s priorities center on Sacramento County first, followed by Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Amador, Nevada, Solano, Contra Costa, Napa, Marin and Sutter Counties, while also serving clients in San Francisco, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Rocklin, Granite Bay, Auburn, Folsom, El Dorado Hills, Woodland, Lincoln, Davis, Walnut Creek, and Jackson.Hopper Hopper & Strebe, LLP, focuses on the legal issues California families are dealing with right now. California’s 2026 Court Statistics Report shows 107,146 marital family law filings and 77,444 domestic violence family law filings statewide in fiscal year 2024–25. Sacramento County alone reported 4,344 marital filings and 4,640 domestic violence family law filings during that same period. The Judicial Branch of California also states that civil domestic violence restraining orders are one of the most common restraining orders issued in the state.California procedure is changing, too. A Judicial Council summary of 2025 court-related legislation states that AB 561, effective January 1, 2026, authorizes electronic filing and remote appearances in protective-order matters, with implementation pushed to January 1, 2027. For parties who need fast relief in domestic violence or harassment matters, that shift may reduce one more barrier to getting into court.

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