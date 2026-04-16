EZShift and ADECI Partner to Eliminate Labor Waste in Restaurants with AI-Driven Forecasting

EZShift and ADECI partner to bring AI-driven demand forecasting and workforce scheduling to the Hospitality industry.

By combining demand forecasting with real-time scheduling, the solution aligns staffing with actual customer demand, reducing labor costs and improving service.

PORTUGAL, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Labor inefficiency remains one of the biggest hidden costs in the hospitality industry, with many operators still relying on manual planning and partial tools.EZShift, a workforce management and attendance platform built for the hospitality industry, and ADECI Group, specialists in AI-driven demand forecasting,today announced a strategic partnership to change how restaurants plan and manage their workforce.Managing a restaurant team has traditionally been a constant trade-off between employee availability and uncertain demand. EZShift simplifies shift planning, constraints, and attendance, while ADECI brings the ability to predict customer traffic and sales patterns ahead of time.By integrating ADECI’s forecasting models directly into EZShift’s scheduling system, restaurants can move from reactive planning to demand-based staffing. Instead of guessing how many people are needed, managers can build schedules that reflect real demand before it happens.This means fewer unnecessary labor hours during slow days and better coverage during peak periods, without increasing complexity for managers.Through this collaboration, restaurant operators can:• Build schedules that respect operational rules, labor laws, and employee preferences• Identify high-demand and low-demand periods in advance• Reduce unnecessary labor costs by aligning staffing with actual demand• Adjust staffing decisions quickly based on real data“EZShift has always focused on solving the operational complexity of restaurant scheduling,” said Ariel Sagy, CEO of EZShift. “By integrating ADECI’s forecasting, we remove the guesswork from staffing decisions and give managers a clearer way to plan.”“A forecast only matters if it drives action,” said Telmo Taipa, CEO of ADECI Group. “By connecting forecasting directly to scheduling, we turn data into decisions that managers can actually use day to day.”The integrated solution will be presented at the ADECI Anniversary Event this April, where both companies will demonstrate how demand-driven staffing can improve efficiency and reduce costs.About EZShiftEZShift is a workforce scheduling and attendance platform built for the hospitality industry. It helps restaurant operators manage shifts, availability, and complex scheduling rules while reducing administrative overhead.About ADECI GroupADECI Group develops AI-based forecasting solutions that help restaurants predict demand, optimize operations, and make better decisions. By combining internal and external data, ADECI enables more accurate planning and improved business performance.

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