Event industry skills gap being tackled by new training initiative

New TEMBO training programmes help events teams close skills gaps and improve performance across marketing, content and leadership in a fast-changing industry.

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The events industry doesn’t have a talent problem; it has a training problem. TEMBO has launched a new suite of in-person training programmes designed to close a widening capability gap across event marketing, content production and leadership.The idea that the industry is facing a talent shortage isn’t the full picture.Teams are being asked to deliver more than ever, across more channels, with greater complexity and higher commercial expectations, while operating with leaner headcount and tighter timelines. But how we train people hasn’t kept up.Industry data has indicated that 61% of events businesses have experienced skills shortages (UK Events Industry Board Talent Taskforce survey, 2018, as reported in Conference News). This challenge continues to be reflected across the industry, where marketing teams are struggling to convert audiences, content teams are under pressure to deliver stronger programmes in less time, and leaders are being asked to drive growth without clear frameworks to do it effectively.TEMBO’s new training programmes are designed specifically for events industry teams and focus on three core disciplines:• Event marketing: audience growth, conversion strategy and campaign execution• Conference & content production: programme design, speaker management and content strategy• Leadership & management: frameworks for driving team performance and commercial growthEach programme is built around real-world delivery. The aim is simple: give teams frameworks they can use immediately across live campaigns and event portfolios, rather than returning from training with theory that never quite gets used.The launch builds on TEMBO’s work with major organisers including Informa and RX Global, where the need for stronger in-house capability has become more obvious as delivery models have evolved.Today, campaigns are multi-channel and data-led and AI is rapidly changing how teams plan, produce and deliver work. Content has to compete harder for attention. Commercial performance is under constant scrutiny. A lot of existing training simply hasn’t caught up.“Most training in our industry still sits too far away from the reality of delivery,” said Kate Disley, CEO of TEMBO. “Teams don’t need more theory, they need practical frameworks they can apply immediately across campaigns, content and commercial performance.”“The course was excellent. I left the day with clear practical tips and takeaways that I can implement immediately” Emma Banymandhub, Chief Operating Officer, The Payments AssociationTEMBO plans to expand its training portfolio over the next 12 months, with programmes designed to scale across both individual contributors and full teams. Initial programmes will roll out as cohort-based in-person sessions, with further formats and dates to be announced.ENDSNotes to editors• TEMBO is a marketing, content, training and consultancy support agency specialising in the events industry, with clients including Informa, Clarion and RX Global. www.tembocreates.com • The 61% figure is drawn from the UK Events Industry Board Talent Taskforce survey (2018), as reported in Conference News.• High-resolution imagery and additional photography are available on request.

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