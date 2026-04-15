Blue Ridge Automotive Chamblee Earns CarMax Authorization, Serving Northeast Atlanta's Growing Car-Buying Community

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Chamblee's N. Peachtree Road shop is now CarMax authorized, offering certified pre-purchase inspections and post-purchase repairs near I-285 and Buford Highway.

CHAMBLEE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Ridge Automotive has announced that its Chamblee location at 3733 N. Peachtree Rd. has earned CarMax authorization, positioning the shop as a trusted resource for used car buyers and owners throughout Northeast Atlanta. The authorization allows Blue Ridge Automotive to perform CarMax certified pre-purchase inspections and post-purchase repairs, adding a meaningful layer of credibility for customers navigating the used car market in one of Metro Atlanta's most dynamic and diverse communities.The Chamblee location holds special significance in the Blue Ridge Automotive story, it was the company's first acquisition, purchased in December 2021 when the shop operated as Optimum Auto Repair. Since then, it has grown into a cornerstone of the brand's four-location Metro Atlanta network, serving drivers across DeKalb County and the surrounding Northeast Atlanta corridor.CarMax authorization is not a designation handed out freely. It requires shops to meet strict standards for technician training, equipment, service quality, and customer care. For used car buyers in the Chamblee area, whether purchasing from CarMax or any other source, the authorization means access to a certified, impartial inspection process from a shop that has demonstrated the technical competency and integrity CarMax demands of its repair partners."Earning CarMax authorization is a direct reflection of the standards our team upholds every day," said company leadership at Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic . "For customers buying a used car, trust is everything. This authorization gives them an independent, certified voice they can rely on before or after a purchase, and that's exactly the kind of value we want to bring to the Chamblee community."The Chamblee neighborhood, affectionately known as "Chambodia" for its vibrant and diverse Asian community, is home to a large population of residents with roots across Southeast Asia, East Asia, and beyond. Blue Ridge Automotive's Chamblee location is uniquely positioned to serve this community, with multi-lingual service capabilities and a deep familiarity with the wide range of Asian, European, and domestic vehicles common on local roads. From Honda and Toyota to Hyundai, Lexus, BMW, and Chevrolet, the Chamblee shop's technicians are trained and equipped to handle virtually any make or model.The I-285 and Buford Highway corridor has experienced sustained population and economic growth over the past decade, attracting new residents, families, and businesses. This growth has expanded the local used car market significantly, making access to reliable, certified vehicle inspections more important than ever. Blue Ridge Automotive's CarMax authorization fills that need directly, giving area car buyers a trusted resource for pre-purchase inspections that can save them from costly surprises down the road.Beyond inspections, the Chamblee location offers comprehensive auto repair and maintenance services backed by Blue Ridge Automotive's 24-month, 24,000-mile nationwide warranty on parts and labor through its TECHNET Professional membership. The shop is also RepairPal Certified, which requires verified repair quality standards, fair pricing, and consistent customer satisfaction, a certification that further reinforces the shop's standing as one of Northeast Atlanta's most trustworthy independent auto repair facilities.Used car buyers often face uncertainty: Is this vehicle worth what the seller is asking? Are there hidden mechanical issues that aren't visible at first glance? Blue Ridge Automotive's certified inspection process addresses those concerns head-on, providing a thorough mechanical evaluation from ASE-trained technicians using current diagnostic technology. Whether a customer is buying from CarMax directly or simply wants a second opinion before finalizing a private purchase, the Chamblee team delivers a clear, honest assessment.Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic operates four full-service locations across Metro Atlanta, Chamblee, Buckhead, Marietta, and Decatur, each maintaining the same commitment to quality, transparency, and customer trust. The Chamblee location's CarMax authorization continues the company's broader strategy of earning third-party recognition that validates its service standards and builds community confidence in its growing regional network.Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic operates four full-service automotive repair facilities across Metro Atlanta, serving drivers in Buckhead, Chamblee, Decatur, and Marietta. The company provides comprehensive vehicle maintenance and repair services for Asian, Domestic, and European automobiles, backed by RepairPal Certification, TECHNET Professional membership, and CarMax authorization. Every repair includes a 24-month, 24,000-mile nationwide warranty on parts and labor. For more information, visit blueridgeauto.co or call the Chamblee location at (770) 216-8474.###Media ContactBlue Ridge Automotive - European & DomesticChamblee Location: 3733 N Peachtree Rd, Chamblee, GA 30341Phone: (770) 216-8474Website: https://blueridgeauto.co/

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