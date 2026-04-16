NSK, a Japanese pioneer in plant-derived fermented extracts, to exhibit at the Health Food & OEM Expo 2026

Condensing five decades of innovation: High-value ingredients and evidence-based OEM solutions

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With growing global interest in immunity and preventive health, plant-derived fermented ingredients are gaining increasing attention across the health and wellness industry.

N.S.K. Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “NSK”) will exhibit at the Health Food & OEM Expo 2026, where it will present its research and development in mushroom mycelium-based ingredients and related applications.

The exhibition will highlight three key areas:

Proprietary Ingredient “LEM”

LEM is a unique extract derived from a sugarcane-based culture medium fermented using shiitake mushroom mycelium. The ingredient contains characteristic components such as pentoses and water-soluble lignin, and has been the subject of ongoing research regarding its functional properties.

Scientific Research and Evidence

NSK will introduce recent findings obtained through joint research with academic institutions and research organizations. These data aim to support the development of health-related products with a scientific basis.

OEM Capabilities

NSK provides OEM solutions covering multiple dosage forms, including powders and beverages. The company supports a wide range of production scales, from small-lot development to mass production, through its integrated manufacturing system in Japan.

Exhibition Details

Event: Health Food & OEM Expo 2026

Dates: April 16 (Thu) – April 17 (Fri), 2026 | 10:00 – 17:00

Venue: Tokyo International Forum (Yurakucho, Tokyo)

Booth: G-05

Main Exhibits:

Presentation of proprietary ingredients LEM and MAK, along with scientific data panels based on mycelium research

About N.S.K. Co., Ltd.

N.S.K. Co., Ltd. serves as the sales division of Noda Shokukin Kogyo Co., Ltd., a research-driven company that has focused on fungal biotechnology since 1970. The company specializes in mushroom mycelium cultivation and extraction technologies and supplies plant-derived functional ingredients globally through a fully integrated domestic production system.

Contact Information

N.S.K. Co., Ltd.

Sales Department

TEL: +81-3-5298-2771

URL: https://www.nsk-lem.com/immunity.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.