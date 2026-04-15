DreamStart Labs and Opportunity International Announce Partnership to Advance Financial Inclusion Through DreamLink

With DreamLink, we’re creating a bridge that helps financial institutions understand and support savings groups in a clearer, more structured way. ” — Henrik Esbensen, PhD

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DreamStart Labs and Opportunity International are announcing a new partnership to strengthen the digital pathways that connect informal savings groups to formal financial institutions. The collaboration marks an important step in expanding how savings groups access and engage with the wider financial system.At the center of this partnership is DreamLink, a platform developed by DreamStart Labs to create a structured, secure, and transparent connection between savings groups and financial service providers. DreamLink combines a portal for financial institutions, an intuitive experience for savings groups, and a backend framework designed to uphold responsible data practices and streamline credit and product workflows. Together, these components form a bridge between savings groups and the formal financial sector.DreamLink aims to be the digital rails that enable any financial product from any financial service provider to be delivered to any savings group, anywhere in the world. Through this collaboration, DreamStart Labs and Opportunity International aim to expand access to digital financial services including credit, insurance, and other essential products that strengthen household resilience.Henrik Esbensen, PhD, Co-Founder & CEO of DreamStart Labs, highlighted the significance of the partnership, noting that Opportunity International has spent decades supporting communities whose resilience often outpaces the access available to them. He emphasized that their long-standing work with women and youth provides a powerful foundation for what DreamLink now enables. “With DreamLink, we’re creating a bridge that helps financial institutions understand and support savings groups in a clearer, more structured way. And with Opportunity International’s relationships across the financial services ecosystem, we can extend that bridge even further, helping more savings groups connect directly with formal financial institutions.”Atul Tandon, CEO of Opportunity International, shared a similar perspective. “Local savings groups are the foundation of financial health and wellbeing — especially for the hardest-to-reach communities. Opportunity International values the spirit of innovation and collaboration we share with DreamStart Labs, and we see DreamLink as an important step toward expanding access to responsible digital financial services. By combining our long-standing relationships across the financial services ecosystem with DreamStart Labs’ technology, we can support more savings groups and communities with financial pathways that strengthen long-term resilience.”About DreamStart LabsDreamStart Labs is a social impact fintech building digital solutions that strengthen financial resilience for underserved communities around the world. The company’s award-winning product ecosystem — DreamSave, DreamInsights, and DreamLink — helps informal savings groups digitize their operations, build credit histories, and access financial opportunities previously out of reach. DreamStart Labs is recognized among the top innovators advancing financial inclusion for more than 3 billion underserved people worldwide. Learn more at dreamstartlabs.com About Opportunity InternationalOpportunity International is a global nonprofit that has been equipping people to build sustainable livelihoods and educate their children for 54 years. Opportunity provides 21 million families with innovative financial resources, training, and support to grow their small businesses and send their children to school. In 2024, Opportunity International and its partners helped fund more than 19,000 schools that reached 3.4 million children. Discover more at opportunity.org or join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram, and X.Media ContactDreamStart Labs – Communications Officemarketing@dreamstartlabs.com

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