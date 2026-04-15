Blue Ridge Automotive Expands Family-Focused Car Care Services in Marietta with New Preventive Maintenance Programs

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Cobb County's Whitlock Avenue auto shop offers preventive maintenance packages and small business fleet services to keep busy households moving year-round.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Ridge Automotive has expanded its preventive maintenance offerings at the Marietta location on Whitlock Avenue, introducing structured service packages specifically designed to meet the transportation demands of Cobb County families, youth sports leagues, and local small businesses. The expanded programs at 665 Whitlock Ave SW build on the location's history as the former Whitlock Goodyear, combining decades of community trust with the certified service standards and advanced capabilities of Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic 's four-location Metro Atlanta network.For families navigating school drop-offs, after-school activities, and weekend youth sports seasons across Cobb County, vehicle reliability is non-negotiable. A breakdown on the way to a soccer tournament or a warning light before the first day of school creates real disruption in households that depend on dependable transportation. The new preventive maintenance packages at the Marietta location address exactly these concerns, offering oil changes, tire rotations, brake inspections, battery checks, and multi-point vehicle inspections in straightforward bundles that make it easy for families to stay ahead of costly repairs.The Marietta location's approach to family-focused car care starts with predictability. Rather than waiting for warning lights or unexpected failures, the preventive maintenance programs create service schedules aligned with school calendars and seasonal activity peaks. Back-to-school check-ups in late summer, pre-winter safety inspections before cold-weather sports seasons, and spring readiness reviews before summer travel ensure families aren't caught off-guard by vehicle issues at the worst possible times. Service advisors walk customers through a red-yellow-green priority system so families understand exactly what needs attention now, what to monitor, and what can wait."Marietta families have busy lives, school schedules, sports practices, community events, and the last thing anyone needs is a car problem interrupting all of that," said company leadership at Blue Ridge Automotive. "Our goal at the Whitlock Avenue location is to be the neighborhood shop that Cobb County families trust the way they trust their family doctor, someone who knows their vehicles, looks out for them proactively, and makes sure they're never stranded when it matters most."Beyond family passenger vehicles, the Marietta location has also expanded its capacity for small business fleet services. Cobb County's thriving small business community relies on dependable work vehicles, service vans, delivery trucks, and company cars, to keep operations running. Fleet maintenance programs through Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic offer businesses scheduled servicing, priority turnaround times, and consolidated invoicing across multiple vehicles, reducing the administrative burden on business owners while keeping their fleets roadworthy and compliant with manufacturer maintenance schedules.The Whitlock Avenue facility services Asian, Domestic, and European vehicles, making it a one-stop resource for Marietta households with mixed driveways. Whether a family drives a Honda minivan, a Ford F-150, or a Volkswagen SUV, the same team of ASE-certified technicians handles every vehicle with consistent diagnostic rigor and transparent communication. Digital inspection software sends customers photo and video documentation of repair recommendations directly to their phones, eliminating guesswork and empowering families to make confident, informed maintenance decisions.Every service performed at the Marietta location is backed by Blue Ridge Automotive 24-month, 24,000-mile nationwide warranty on parts and labor through TECHNET Professional membership. For families who travel frequently, visiting family across the Southeast, heading to Georgia state parks, or driving kids to away tournaments, this warranty coverage holds wherever the road leads. RepairPal Certification and CarMax authorization further validate the location's commitment to transparent pricing and quality workmanship that meets independent third-party standards.The Marietta location's expansion reflects Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic's broader strategy of building deep community roots in each of its Metro Atlanta markets. Since acquiring the former Whitlock Goodyear property in 2023, the company has invested in equipment upgrades, staff training, and community relationships to transition the facility from a tire-focused service center into a full-service automotive partner for Cobb County residents. The Marietta shop joins sister locations in Buckhead, Chamblee, and Decatur as part of a network that collectively serves drivers across Fulton, DeKalb, and Cobb counties.Online scheduling is available through blueridgeauto.co, allowing busy families to book preventive maintenance appointments around school and activity calendars without waiting on hold. Walk-ins are also welcome, and the service team is equipped to provide same-day turnaround on routine maintenance services for customers who need their vehicles back quickly.Blue Ridge Automotive operates four full-service automotive repair facilities across Metro Atlanta, serving drivers in Buckhead, Chamblee, Decatur, and Marietta. The company provides comprehensive vehicle maintenance and repair services for Asian, Domestic, and European automobiles, backed by RepairPal Certification, TECHNET Professional membership, and CarMax authorization. Every repair includes a 24-month, 24,000-mile nationwide warranty on parts and labor. For more information, visit blueridgeauto.co or call the Marietta location at (770) 426-4220.###Media ContactBlue Ridge AutomotiveMarietta Location: 665 Whitlock Ave SW, Marietta, GA 30064Phone: (770) 426-4220Website: https://blueridgeauto.co/car-repair-shop-marietta-ga/

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