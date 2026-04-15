Extreme Bike Tours Adventure Company Launches New Motorcycle Tours Across Japan and Thailand for 2027

Luxury, culture, and adrenaline combine in two all-new guided riding experiences across Asia

“With growing demand for luxury motorcycle tours in Asia, our Japan Motorcycle Tour and Thailand Motorcycle Tour are built to offer the perfect balance of adventure, comfort, and exclusivity" ” — Benedict Lloyd

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extreme Bike Tours , a leading provider of luxury motorcycle tours and adventure motorcycle travel, has officially announced the launch of two new flagship experiences for 2027: the Japan Motorcycle Tour and the Thailand Motorcycle Tour. These new itineraries mark a significant expansion of the company’s portfolio of guided motorcycle tours across Asia, offering riders the opportunity to explore two of the world’s most captivating destinations through expertly curated, fully supported journeys.As global demand continues to grow for bucket list motorcycle tours and once-in-a-lifetime riding experiences, Extreme Bike Tours is responding with premium, small-group adventures that combine thrilling riding routes with high-end comfort, cultural immersion, and seamless logistics. The 2027 collection has been designed to appeal to discerning riders who are looking for more than just a holiday, but rather a complete and unforgettable extreme riding experience.The Japan Motorcycle Tour offers a truly unique riding experience through a country known for its striking contrasts between ancient tradition and cutting-edge modernity. This guided motorcycle tour in Japan takes riders deep into the heart of the country, beginning with smooth coastal roads before climbing into the legendary Japan Alps motorcycle routes. Riders will navigate perfectly maintained winding roads, dramatic mountain passes, and scenic valleys, making this one of the most refined and visually stunning motorcycle tours in Asia.Key highlights of the Japan experience include riding in the shadow of Mount Fuji, exploring historic regions such as Kyoto, and staying in traditional ryokan accommodations where guests can enjoy authentic Japanese hospitality and cuisine. The tour also incorporates cultural elements such as visits to temples, local markets, and onsen hot springs, creating a balanced journey that blends scenic motorcycle routes in Japan with meaningful local experiences. As part of its premium motorcycle travel Asia offering, Extreme Bike Tours ensures that every aspect of the journey is carefully managed, from route planning to accommodation and support services.In contrast, the Thailand Motorcycle Tour delivers a vibrant and exhilarating tropical adventure, showcasing some of the best motorcycle touring routes in Southeast Asia. This Thailand motorcycle tour package is centered around the famous Northern Thailand motorcycle loop, widely regarded as one of the most exciting riding regions in the world. Starting in Chiang Mai, riders will embark on a journey through lush jungles, mountain switchbacks, and remote villages, experiencing the rich culture and natural beauty that define Thailand.The route includes sections through the Golden Triangle, where Thailand meets Laos and Myanmar, offering a unique geopolitical and cultural perspective alongside outstanding riding conditions. Riders will encounter everything from sweeping curves to technical mountain roads, making this tour ideal for those seeking an adventure motorcycle tour in Asia that combines challenge with comfort. Along the way, guests will enjoy boutique accommodations, local cuisine, and curated cultural stops, ensuring that the experience goes far beyond the ride itself.Both the Japan and Thailand tours are delivered as small group motorcycle tours, allowing for a more personalized and premium experience. Each tour is fully guided and supported, with professional ride leaders, support vehicles, and mechanical backup ensuring safety and peace of mind throughout the journey. This approach allows riders to focus entirely on enjoying the road, the scenery, and the experience, without the stress of logistics or navigation.Extreme Bike Tours provides a fleet of high-quality adventure motorcycles suited to each destination, including models from Royal Enfield and Honda, such as the Honda NX500. These bikes are carefully selected to match the terrain and riding style of each tour, offering a balance of performance, comfort, and reliability. Whether riders are experienced long-distance tourers or looking to step into the world of guided motorcycle tours, the company ensures a smooth and enjoyable ride.The launch of these new tours reinforces Extreme Bike Tours’ position as a leader in extreme motorcycle tours Asia , with a growing reputation for delivering high-quality, immersive travel experiences. By combining iconic destinations with expert planning and premium service, the company continues to attract riders from around the world who are seeking the best motorcycle tour packages in Asia.With the 2027 season now open for bookings, interest is expected to be strong, particularly among international travelers looking to secure places on Japan motorcycle tours and Thailand motorcycle tours well in advance. Due to the small group format and high level of service, availability is limited for each departure.Riders interested in booking motorcycle tours in Japan or Thailand are encouraged to plan early to secure their preferred dates and ensure access to these exclusive experiences. As demand for luxury motorcycle tours and adventure travel in Asia continues to rise, Extreme Bike Tours remains committed to delivering journeys that combine excitement, authenticity, and world-class service.For those seeking the ultimate combination of adventure, culture, and premium travel, the 2027 Japan and Thailand tours represent some of the most compelling extreme bike tours available anywhere in the world today.

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