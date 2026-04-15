QueerDoc Expands Telehealth Access to Gender Affirming Care Across Alaska Following Identity Alaska Closure

Telehealth services for transgender adolescents and adults remain available statewide April 2026 | Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Alaska — United States

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the announced closure of Identity Alaska, QueerDoc confirms continued access to gender affirming care for transgender and gender diverse patients across Alaska through telehealth.Identity Alaska’s closure reflects a growing trend of transgender clinics closing across the country, increasing barriers to care—particularly in geographically large and rural states like Alaska, including Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, and surrounding communities.Access to gender affirming care is associated with improved mental health outcomes, including reduced rates of depression and suicidality among transgender individuals. At the same time, provider shortages and geographic barriers continue to limit access to this care across Alaska.QueerDoc has an established history of providing transgender medical care in Alaska and is currently accepting new patients statewide.Services include:* Gender affirming care for adolescents and adults* Prescription management and lab monitoring* Telehealth access across all regions of AlaskaNew patient appointments are typically available within 2–3 weeks.QueerDoc operates on a sliding scale pricing model and does not accept insurance. Pricing is transparent and available online.The clinic is a community driven team providing evidence-based, informed consent–driven transgender healthcare.Patients affected by the closure of Identity Alaska are encouraged to request their medical records and arrange follow-up care to avoid disruptions in treatment.---QueerDoc

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