4D Systems’ Off-the-Shelf Serial Camera Module Supports Expleo's ENSO CubeSat, Survives Solar Storms with No Dead Pixels

4D Systems' commercial off-the-shelf imaging module uCAM-III has reached TRL9, completing a 2-year mission in low Earth orbit on Expleo's R&D 1U CubeSat, ENSO.

From an engineering standpoint you couldn’t ask for a tougher real-world test. We put forward products designed for tough industrial environments but this has been an unexpected surprise for our team.” — James Barkwith, Product Development Manager, 4D Systems

AUSTRALIA, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4D Systems announced that its commercial off-the-shelf imaging module, uCAM-III, has reached Technology Readiness Level 9 (TRL9), after completing a two-year mission in low Earth orbit, on ENSO, an R&D 1U CubeSat, developed by Expleo in collaboration with the Centre Spatial Universitaire de Montpellier (CSUM) and the South African National Space Agency (SANSA).Despite being a lightweight, non–space-grade 6-gram serial JPEG camera, 4D Systems uCAM-III delivered continuous image capture of the Earth and reliable data downlink throughout the mission, including during periods of heightened solar activity and multiple solar storm events. ENSO re-entered Earth’s atmosphere in November 2025, with the camera maintaining 100% pixel integrity until end of life, enduring high-energy particles and radiation, which often cause “single event upsets” (bit flips, memory corruption) and, for cameras, permanent pixel damage.ENSO (Expleo Nanosatellite for Solar Irradiance Observation) launched on 1 December 2023 as a NewSpace technology platform designed to investigate ionospheric behaviour using a high-frequency radio beacon transmitted to SANSA’s Antarctic ground station. The CubeSat (10 × 10 × 10 cm, ~1.3 kg) featured a radiofrequency (HF band) payload with its six-metre deployable antenna engineered by Expleo, leaving spare power and data capacity for an auxiliary payload.The Expleo team originally selected the 4D Systems uCAM-III camera, typically used in embedded and industrial applications rather than space, as a secondary payload to monitor antenna deployment and capture general housekeeping images. Instead they ended up establishing rare real-world evidence of commercial off-the-shelf hardware resilience in low Earth orbit.“ENSO is exactly what NewSpace should be about: taking intelligent, managed risks with commercial components to see how they really behave in orbit,” said Valentin Martelet, Technical Lead for ENSO at Expleo.“We chose a non–space-grade camera that matched our specs, tested it for vibration and temperature on the ground, and then took a calculated risk. It could have failed, but instead, it performed flawlessly. The uCAM-III survived two years of operations, including periods of intense solar activity, without any pixel degradation. For us, that’s now a TRL9, flight-proven camera.”Expleo’s team reports that the uCAM-III:- Maintained full pixel integrity- Delivered reliable imaging performance throughout the mission- Continued to operate normally up until ENSO’s re-entry and destruction in the atmosphere in November 2025, leaving no orbital debris“From an engineering standpoint, you couldn’t ask for a tougher real-world test,” said James Barkwith, Product Development Manager, 4D Systems. “We put forward products designed for tough industrial environments, but this has been an unexpected surprise for our team.”Beyond the technical findings, ENSO was also conceived as a people-first program. As an engineering and R&D services company, Expleo used the mission to upskill its teams and give engineers, graduates and interns the opportunity to work on a complete end-to-end space project. The teams worked across the entire lifecycle: design, integration, testing, operations and end-of-life analysis.“Our return on investment for these missions is people,” added Martelet. “We wanted an affordable platform where our teams could work on a real satellite, not just simulations or PowerPoints, while still contributing to scientific understanding. Seeing a platform built with a university partner and off-the-shelf components withstand this environment and deliver images right up to the last minute has been incredibly rewarding.”With ENSO complete and the uCam-III now considered flight validated, 4D Systems and Expleo are exploring opportunities for future missions, including higher-resolution imaging payloads and deeper technical collaboration.For more information, visit 4dsystems.com.au and expleo.com For media enquiries contact:

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