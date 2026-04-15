Linax and AyniHealth to Revolutionise Online Training for Oncology Professionals

'By combining tailored credentialing with virtual linear accelerator training, our partnership strengthens both companies' offerings and provides a great holistic training solution for our partners'” — Matt Vigar, Co-Founder & CEO of AyniHealth

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AyniHealth , an Australian provider of innovative healthcare change solutions, and Linax Technologies , a Canadian leader in virtual linear accelerators for training and supporting the radiation therapy workforce, have formed a strategic partnership. This partnership is designed to improve access to training, with the aim of closing the implementation gap, leading to increased resource utilisation and greater staff satisfaction. These are essential components for expanding access to cancer care.‘This exciting partnership will combine Linax's advanced virtual linear accelerator (linac) training infrastructure with AyniHealth's credentialing and ongoing learning modules. This agreement will allow Linax’s customers the ability to also leverage AyniHealth’s suite of integrated change management tools. By combining tailored credentialing with linac training, our partnership strengthens both companies' offerings and provides a great holistic training solution for our hospital and industry partners' Matt Vigar, Co-Founder and CEO of AyniHealth commented.The joint training environment is specifically tailored for all types of oncology professionals, and includes a unique combination of gamified clinical credentialing, reusable dynamic workflows, and practical, simulated Linac-based training, ultimately enabling healthcare providers to enhance staff competence with out increasing downtime, optimise equipment utilisation by ensuring easier access to training, and effectively mitigate the risks associated with procedural or technological change through easier access to information.Elevating the Standard of CareThe growing complexity of oncology technology demands staff and providers commit to rigorous, auditable, and standardised ongoing training. This training must be easily accessible, reflective, multi-vendor and flexible enough to accommodate the busy schedules of clinical teams. The Linax-AyniHealth partnership addresses this by offering:Mobile Credentialing: Formalised certification pathways for Radiation Therapists, Physicists, Engineers and Technicians to ensure precision in treatment planning, QA and delivery.Technical Excellence: Dedicated online training modules for Biomedical Engineers and Technicians on equipment maintenance, calibration, and troubleshooting to minimize clinical downtime.Multi-disciplinary Learning: Integrated training for radiation oncology teams ensures alignment with department goals and sustained change.Intuitive Project Tools: Dynamic, shareable project workflows built on real-time learning. They enable organisations to capture and retain institutional knowledge of mitigated risks and resolved obstacles, helping you chart a clearer path for success in future.Joint Debut at ESTRO 2026The official launch of the partnership between Linax and AyniHealth will take place at the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) 2026 congress in Stockholm. Attendees can visit the Linax booth for details on the new training curricula and credentialing opportunities made available through this collaboration.Event: ESTRO 2026Location: Stockholmsmässan, Stockholm, SwedenDates: May 14–19, 2026Booth: 1On-site representatives from both Linax and AyniHealth will offer live demonstrations and discuss how this partnership will specifically address the learning needs of cancer centers and hospitals globally.About LinaxLinax builds virtual linear accelerator systems to train medical physicists and service engineers. We make training accessible, fast, and comprehensive. Our products consist of structured courses for service engineers using our virtual linac and subscriptions to all our resources including virtual linacs to support teaching medical physicists in the clinic or educational programs. Linax is focused on making linac concepts and communication simple through the use of virtual linac simulators and a learning management system.About AyniHealthGuided by the Andean principle of reciprocity (Ayni), AyniHealth believes that helping each other succeed strengthens the healthcare ecosystem. Healthcare organisations often tackle change in isolation, reinventing the wheel and losing knowledge over time. AyniHealth provides a dedicated community focused system for teams to align around goals, implement proven strategies, and sustain expertise long after go-live has occurred. Our user-friendly integrated three step framework helps clinical teams with intuitive tools to manage a variety of different types of change, focusing on mitigating risks, avoiding delays and fostering teamwork so you get the most out of precious resources, your equipment and your team.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.