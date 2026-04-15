Seth Schachner of Strat Americas Launches 'Breaking Down The Biz'

Seth Schachner of Strat Americas has launched a new podcast, "Breaking Down The Biz." 'Breaking Down The Biz' interviews Alfonso Perez Soto, founder of AMP'd Global, who led global expansion and emerging markets strategy at Warner Music Group for two decades. Breaking Down The Biz is a lively series exploring the intersection of music, entertainment, and technology.

New Insider-Driven Podcast Unpacks the Fast-Moving Worlds of Music, Entertainment, and Technology

Want to see where the world’s headed? Don’t just follow tech—follow the deals behind it. That’s where the future is priced.” — Seth Schachner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry veteran, media commentator, and global business strategist Seth Schachner, founder of Strat Americas, today announced the launch of his new podcast, "Breaking Down The Biz," a lively series exploring the intersection of music, entertainment, and technology.

Designed for general audiences, tastemakers, media pros, and anyone who has an interest in the workings of the entertainment, media and technology sectors, Breaking Down The Biz offers candid, informed conversations with the executives, creators, and dealmakers shaping today’s cultural and commercial landscape. The podcast debuted recently with an in-depth first episode featuring Bruno Del Granado, renowned manager of Ricky Martin and former executive at CAA and Sony.

More executives and guests — spanning the business of music, film, and technology — are in subsequent episodes, and the pod will be released bi-weekly, with a short news summary at the top of the week, followed by full-length interviews on Thursdays. Subsequent guests include music and technology executives, including former Sony President Thomas Hesse, former Warner Music executive Paul Vidich, and renowned music manager Ron Stone, who has managed Nirvana.

Schachner brings decades of experience to the microphone. A former executive at Sony Music, where he led digital initiatives across the U.S. and Latin America, he has also held leadership roles at Microsoft and built a multi-client consultancy spanning enterprise software, AI, live streaming, and music. Today, he runs a Los Angeles-based advisory business helping clients navigate partnerships, strategy, communications, and marketing across industries.

Beyond the boardroom, Schachner is widely recognized as a media voice on the business of entertainment and technology, with appearances on outlets such as CNN, Fox News, Sky News, and the BBC. His commentary blends sharp analysis with real-world dealmaking insight—an approach that carries directly into the podcast.

Breaking Down The Biz is about going beyond the headlines,” said Schachner. “There’s a story behind every deal, every artist breakthrough, every platform shift—and that’s where the real learning happens. We'll have folks that have walked the walk, not just analysts."

The show will feature a diverse slate of guests spanning artist management, streaming platforms, venture-backed startups, and global media companies. Early episodes spotlight voices with deep ties to Latin music, AI-driven creativity, and the evolving economics of live entertainment—areas where Schachner has built a strong track record.

Listeners can expect a conversational tone, sharp takes, and plenty of behind-the-scenes perspective—making the podcast especially valuable for journalists covering the business of culture, as well as curators and platforms looking for standout content to recommend.

Breaking Down The Biz is available now on major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

With a career spanning global markets, artist development, and emerging technologies, Schachner has worked with clients including Live Nation, Microsoft, Smule, and IPSY. His expertise includes enterprise partnerships, digital music, artificial intelligence, and Latin American markets, supported by longstanding relationships throughout the Latin region.

In addition to his business ventures, Schachner serves on the adjunct faculty at Georgetown University. His writing has appeared in outlets such as Newsweek, The Guardian, and VentureBeat.

As the lines between music, media, and technology continue to blur, Breaking Down The Biz aims to be a go-to source for understanding not just what’s happening—but why it matters.

Speaking recently at events around the World Economic Forum in Davos, Schachner captured the spirit of the show with a punchy observation: “If you want to understand where the world is going, don’t just follow the technology—follow the deals behind the technology. That’s where the future gets priced in.”

Listen & Watch: https://lnkd.in/g2HyhfwJ

Follow Seth Schachner: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sethschachner/

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