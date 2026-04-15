Wirtz Law Lemon Law Attorneys Recover Over $76 Million for Californians

San Diego, California – California lemon law and buyback law firm, Wirtz Law, has reached a milestone by recovering more than $76 million for California consumers in vehicle defect cases. The firm says the figure reflects a growing willingness among California car owners to challenge automakers when repeated repairs fail to resolve serious mechanical and safety problems.

The total includes verdicts and settlements in cases brought under California’s lemon law, formally known as the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act. The statute allows qualifying buyers and lessees to seek repurchase, replacement or cash compensation when a manufacturer cannot repair a substantial defect within a reasonable number of attempts. The $76 million covers matters resolved in courts throughout California as well as settlements reached before trial, with recoveries paid through vehicle buybacks, civil penalties and other monetary relief.

“Many vehicle owners are surprised to learn that they have legal options after multiple unsuccessful repair attempts,” said Richard Wirtz, managing attorney at Wirtz Law Lemon Law Attorneys. “They assume that because the car still technically drives, there is little they can do. The cases we have handled show that the law can provide meaningful recourse when a manufacturer does not fix a serious defect.”

Lemon law claims typically arise when vehicles develop persistent transmission, engine, electrical, braking or structural problems that undermine safety, use or value. Documentation plays a central role. Service records, repair orders and warranty booklets frequently become key exhibits when courts evaluate whether a manufacturer had sufficient opportunity to correct a defect.

The firm has represented clients across California, including San Diego County, Los Angeles, the Inland Empire and the Central Valley, in cases involving both mass-market and luxury brands. Recurring fact patterns sometimes emerge across a particular model year or powertrain configuration, and service bulletins obtained through discovery have revealed how manufacturers identify and respond to known defects.

Under California’s lemon law, prevailing consumers may also recover attorneys’ fees from manufacturers. That provision can make it feasible for car owners to pursue claims even when the value of the vehicle is modest. The law contains time and mileage considerations, and used vehicles sold with warranties may also qualify for protection.

The firm expects lemon law cases to remain an active area of litigation as vehicles become more technologically complex and drivers confront new categories of defects in software, sensors and electronic systems.

Wirtz Law is a top rated California lemon law firm. Wirtz Law has tried more cases to jury verdict in some years than most attorneys attempt in a career. Over the past several years, Wirtz Law has recovered over $76 million for California consumers and is one of the most trusted and respected lemon firms in the state.

Wirtz Law Lemon Law Attorneys

4370 La Jolla Village Drive Suite 800 San Diego, CA 92122

(858) 879-3557

https://www.wirtzlaw.com/

Press Contact : Richard Wirtz

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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