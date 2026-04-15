04/14/2026

Attorney General Tong Praises Senate Passage of Bill 397

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today praised passage in the state Senate proposed legislation that seeks to strengthen accountability for federal immigration enforcement and protect communities across the state.

This legislation creates a pathway for individuals to seek recourse when their constitutional rights are violated and reinforces The Office of the Attorney General’s authority to investigate misconduct.

"Today's passage of Senate Bill 397 reaffirms a simple truth. In Connecticut, no one is above the law, including federal immigration officials. This bill strengthens our ability to hold bad actors accountable, and gives people a clear path to seek justice when their rights are violated. This is about the rule of law and basic accountability,” said Attorney General Tong.



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Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

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