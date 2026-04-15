IvyStrides Launches SAT Summer Batch 2026 as Ivy Leagues Reinstate Test Requirements

Online SAT prep academy opens May 1, Summer Batch as 6 of 8 Ivy League schools reinstate mandatory SAT scores for fall 2026 applicants.

A strong SAT score has again become a defining factor for top university acceptance. Students who use this summer effectively will have a clear competitive edge in an increasingly selective process.” — Rajesh Veeramachaneni, Co-Founder of IvyStrides

TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IvyStrides, a premium online SAT and ACT preparation academy founded by alumni of BITS Pilani , the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and the Indian School of Business, today announced the launch of its SAT Summer Batch 2026, beginning May 1. The program opens enrollment as six of the eight Ivy League universities have reinstated mandatory SAT and ACT score requirements, ending the pandemic-era test-optional experiment that began in 2020.With the August 2026 SAT test date serving as a critical deadline for students applying to top universities this fall, summer 2026 is the last structured preparation window before college application season begins. IvyStrides' Summer Batch is designed to bridge that gap — a 16-week, live-instruction program that has helped 90% of enrollees achieve score improvements of 200 points or more.The IvyStrides SAT Summer Batch 2026 is a structured, live-instruction group program running from May 1 through July 2026. Key program features include:- 50+ hours of live online instruction — 25 hours SAT Math, 25 hours Reading and Writing- Two sessions per week, two hours each, with flexible scheduling across time zones- 10 sectional tests and 25+ full-length Bluebook-style adaptive practice tests- Exclusive webinar with admitted students from Harvard and MIT- AI-powered vocabulary builder and comprehensive study materials- Biweekly progress reports, monthly parent-teacher reviews, and diagnostic roadmapEarly bird enrollment is available at $1,699 through April 21, 2026. The standard price of $1,899 applies thereafter. The batch is limited to a small cohort to preserve individual attention.About IvyStridesIvyStrides is a premium online SAT and ACT prep academy serving students across the United States, India, the UAE, Singapore, and more than 10 countries. Founded by alumni of BITS Pilani, the Wharton School, and the Indian School of Business, IvyStrides offers 1-on-1 SAT and ACT tutoring, small-group SAT classes, Bluebook-style adaptive practice tests, and Common App essay coaching. Ninety percent of students achieve SAT score improvements of 200 points or more. IvyStrides students have been admitted to Harvard, MIT, Stanford, Cornell, and all eight Ivy League schools.

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